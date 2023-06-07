Carol Vorderman showcases incredible figure in stunning bodycon dress

Carol Vorderman is always so stylish, as she proved once again on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the glamorous presenter showcased her latest outfit and looked as fabulous as ever, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Carol Vorderman showcases incredible figure in stunning dress

The busy star spent a day talking politics, including appearing on James O'Brian's LBC radio show and promoting the work of Best For Britain, a nonpartisan political advocacy group.

As well as her figure-hugging outfit, the broadcaster's hair was immaculate, styled into loose blonde waves and her skin looked dewy, with light pink lipstick and a smoky eye.

© Instagram Carol looked stunning in the bodcon dress

A few days previously, the mother-of-two showcased a different but equally eye-catching look in a slew of Instagram photos. The 62-year-old stunned in a brown leather dress that showed off her curves, which she paired with a matching pair of sky-high platforms, while also dazzling with a gold bracelet and oversized necklace.

© Instagram Carol always looks stunning

Other snaps in the series saw Carol really show off her statement neckwear as she sat at a table, flirtatiously staring off to the side with a huge grin on her face.

The former Countdown star took to Instagram as part of her recent podcast series, Perfect 10, which challenges listeners to tackle brain-teasing problems.

© Getty The mum-of-two is loving life

In a lengthy caption, the presenter penned: "If you are full of knowledge in all things chickens, trains or mashed potatoes… then today's @perfect10carol episode is for you! Head over to the link in my bio and give it a try… And have you seen our new giveaway with @fatstickboards?"

Carol always pulls out all the stops

"I'm so excited that our @perfect10carol podcast is offering a chance for YOU to win an incredible bundle including TWO paddle boards, all delivered to you ready for a summer on the water with whoever you want to take! Jump over to my pinned paddle board post to get all the info on how to enter and what goodies are in the bundle."

© Instagram The presenter looked lovely in another figure-flattering frock

Fans loved Carol's striking look, as one enthused: "You look exorbitantly stunning in your amazing leather dress," and a second wrote: "Let me not lie for a woman of her age she is fine looking."

LOOK: Carol Vorderman showcases phenomenal physique in head-turning orange bikini

A third commented: "Where's your necklace from? It's lovely," while a fourth added: "Omg Carol you’re looking more than a 10 10 10," and a fifth wrote: "You look amazing in leather."

© Instagram Carol's leather look turned heads

Carol consistently drives fans wild with her daring looks and recently highlighted her trim figure in the most head-turning jumpsuit.

Taking to Instagram, the maths whiz strutted her stuff in a vibrant, electric blue Karen Millen jumpsuit featuring a nipped-in waistline, exaggerated shoulders, a plunging neckline and flared trousers.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Carol's blonde locks are so stylish

For a touch of glamour, Carol teamed her statement number with a pair of black pointed boots. She styled her honey-blonde tresses into voluminous waves and accentuated her features with a sweep of sun-kissed makeup for the ultimate faux, bronzed look.

© Instagram Carol has a popular quiz podcast

Announcing the launch of her latest podcast quiz, Carol penned in her caption: "Another week of @perfect10carol starts today [red heart emoji]." She continued: "Have you tried my daily quiz podcast yet? If not, why not today? If you have a spare ten minutes, spend it with me and perfect tenners… ten questions, ten answers, all done in ten minutes."

