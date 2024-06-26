Catherine Zeta-Jones has an 'oops' moment in racy, cut–out swimsuit

Catherine Zeta-Jones put her fabulous physique on display on Tuesday with a cheeky social media post.

The Wednesday star, 54, took a swimsuit selfie, and wowed in a black, sleek one–piece with cut-outs and gold detailing.

But she confessed in the caption of the story: "Oops! You caught me posing."

Sure enough, Catherine hammed it up for the camera with a model pose that showed off her long, toned legs.

Just the day before, Catherine celebrated the summer with a black-and-white photo of herself wearing a striped bikini and another of her diving into a lush swimming pool.

No doubt, she and her husband, Michael Douglas, 79, will have plenty of plans over the summer to travel and soak up the sun.

The pair - who are now empty nesters - are fortunate enough to have homes across the world.

While they're selling their $12 million pad in New York, they plan to spend more time in Europe and Bermuda in the coming months.

The couple married in 2000 and share two children Carys, 20, and Dylan, 23.

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their long-lived marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

The couple endured a rough patch in their romance when they briefly split between 2013 and 2014 to "evaluate and work on their marriage," but ultimately came out the other side.

Michael later addressed the split and said: "We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it’s just one person."

As for the age gap, it's not a problem.

During her 2022 interview in The Telegraph, she explained: "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other, and I never really feel that he's 25 years older than me. I remember people saying, 'When you're 50, he's going to be 75.' Well, that’s just maths."