Model Ella Emhoff turns heads with cheeky display in knitted bikini

Ella Emhoff brought her business to the beach when she stepped out over the weekend wearing one of a kind swimwear.

The model and fashion designer rocked a red string bikini top and teamed it with a pair of knitted bottoms. She shared snapshots of herself on Instagram and included a close-up of her backside to showcase the unique piece of clothing.

Rather than just kick back and soak up the sun, Ella was knitting while laying on the white sand.

"Happy world knit in public day to all who celebrate," she captioned the fun post. "Been making a bathing suit with @chamade.knitwear yarn that they were so sweet to send me to test out.

"I would really recommend this if you are trying to make a swimsuit or any kinda of water tolerable thing."

Ella's summery ensemble highlighted her many tattoos which she displayed on her arms and legs.

The stepdaughter of Kamala Harris is peppered with inkings and she's proud of the artwork.

© Bryan Bedder Ella has a unique sense of style

She has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon.

Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

© Instagram She likes to switch up her look

Ella has amassed an impressive fan base since she made her first major public appearance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, where she wore a striking Miu Miu coat with embellished shoulders.

The outfit garnered widespread media attention and quickly made her a fashion icon and she was then signed with IMG Models.

© Getty Ella has fashion-forward style

Beyond modeling, Ella is a talented designer.

She sells her designs - which are often playful and bright - through her own brand, Ella Emhoff Knits, which includes items like handmade sweaters, hats, and pants.

As an artist, Ella confessed it took her a while to work out which avenue she wanted to pursue as a career but she now lives and breathes knitting.

© Getty Images Ella is making waves in the fashion world

"Knitting is my favorite thing, it's so cathartic," she told Vogue. "I would be knitting even if I didn't like fashion, I could just knit a scarf for hours."