Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, wows in tiny string bikini as she gets summer-ready

Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in tiny string bikini as she gets summer–ready
The Wednesday actress is married to Michael Douglas 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Things were heating up in the Douglas household when Catherine Zeta-Jones paraded her bikini body to celebrate summer.

On Monday, the 54-year-old star took to Instagram with a dazzling selfie in which she rocked a tiny, striped two-piece.

She was standing on a balcony in the black-and-white image, wearing a wide-brimmed hat and striking a pose for the camera. 

"Officially Summer Chez Moi," she captioned the post which also included a photo of her diving into a swimming pool. 

It'll be a bittersweet summer this year for Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas as it may be their last spent at their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, which they've listed.

The $12 million riverfront home has been put up for sale five years after they bought it for $4.5 million. 

The decision was fueled by their children, Carys, 21, and Dylan, 23, leaving home for college. 

Catherine and Michael are selling their home

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" she told the Wall Street Journal

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell." 

Catherine with her two children

As for where their future will take them, Catherine said: "Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe."

Even with the sale of their New York home, they still have an impressive property portfolio with homes in Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

Catherine and Michael have listed their home for $12m

While their children no longer live at home with them, they still enjoy vacations with their parents - something Michael is very happy about. 

"Catherine and I are blessed with the fact that our kids Dylan and Carys still like to travel with us," Michael said during an appearance on Today. "Especially when you're not forcing them. I said, 'Catherine, look, they actually want to hang out with us.' But we've got good trips, we seduce them with good places to go."

The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Dylan, 23, graduated from Brown University in 2022 and is reportedly taking some time out to travel before settling down. Meanwhile, Carys, 20, has followed in her brother's footsteps by attending Brown, studying International Relations and Film Studies at college. 

