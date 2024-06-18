Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have made a huge decision about their future after their children Carys, 21, and Dylan, 23, moved out of the family home.

The couple have decided to list their sprawling estate in Irvington, Westchester County, for a whopping $12 million after buying the riverfront property for $4.5 million in 2019.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' pool has the best views

Catherine revealed that the time to move on now felt right after she and Michael became empty nesters.

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the 54-year-old told the Wall Street Journal.

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."

Catherine revealed that she and her husband plan to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

© Google Earth Catherine and Michael have listed their home for $12m

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.

The couple moved into the home after downsizing from their 15,000-square-foot mansion in nearby Bedford, which they reportedly sold for almost $20.5 million.

The eight-bedroom property features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-paneled library, and a games room.

© Google Earth The couple stand to make a $7.5 million profit

It also boasts an outdoor summer house, an outdoor kitchen, as well as a spacious dining area with a chandelier light hanging overhead.

If that wasn't enough, the 12-acre estate also has an expansive garden surrounded by an abundance of large trees, never-ending lawns, and a maze-like patio.

© Instagram/Michael Douglas The couple are selling now they are empty nesters

The Georgian-style home was built in the 1920s, but the listing agent, Turner, noted that Catherine and Michael had modernized the home with considerable renovations while maintaining the historical character of the mansion.

"There’s a blend of formal and informal rooms," he explained. "There's a family room next to the kitchen, which many of these old mansions don't have."

© Instagram Catherine and Michael's garden is never-ending

Michael and Catherine have an extensive property portfolio and own luxury homes in Bermuda, Spain, and Canada, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales.

© Instagram The garden features outside dining

In 2021, they listed their Central Park West apartment for a cool $21.5 million, but it was later taken off the market.

The top-floor apartment was originally 15 rooms but was reconfigured into nine larger spaces.

© Instagram The home features eight bedrooms

It offers high ceilings, mahogany pocket doors, twin wood-burning fireplaces, and spectacular views of Central Park.

Catherine and Michael will celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary in November.

© Instagram The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances

The couple first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998, although the Welsh actress was not immediately won over by his charms.

© Instagram The home maintains historical character

"I met her in the bar and was a total gentleman," Michael told Jonathan Ross during an appearance on his show in 2016.

© Instagram The home has been extensively renovated

The actor made his move later that night, cheekily telling the actress: "You know, I'm going to be the father of your children."

According to Michael, she replied: "I've heard a lot about you, and I've seen a lot about you, and I think it's time that I say goodnight."

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas will be married 24 years in 2024

Speaking to Access Hollywood in 2019, Catherine joked about their first meeting and Michael's confident comments: "You know what the worst thing is?... He was right."

The couple married in November 2000 during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel.