Travis Kelce 'splashes out $72,000 in Milan shopping spree' for Taylor Swift – all the looks

Dressed like a daydream! Taylor Swift has reportedly been treated to over $70,000 of new designer clothes from boyfriend Travis Kelce, who splashed out in Milan, Italy.

Valentino, Prada and Bottega Veneta, three of Taylor's most beloved designers, were among the selections the 34-year-old NFL star picked out, according to The Sun.

Included in his basket was a $16,000 mini dress that looked inspired by her Midnights era, as well as a sleeveless suede dress, an asymmetrical high-low dress by Fendi and a stunning pair of stiletto leather lace-up shoes with a sculptural heel that mixed her Red vintage era with The Tortured Port's Department.

Take a look at this shopping basket below:

© Valentino Travis dropped the most on this $16,000 Valentino dress, an embroidered Tulle Illusione dress with a size-zip closure that skims mid-thigh, and features starfish detailing, a motif of the designer's new collection.



© Valentino It is also believe he spent $5,200 on a delicate tweed number with a side zip, jewel buttons, and a 100% silk lining.



© Valentino For accessories at Valentino, he purchased a $3,300 calfskin hobo bag, with the iconic Valentino logo across the chain.



© Valentino He also snapped up a Garavani Escape shopping bag with raffia detailing and leather handles



At Prada, he chose the Panama Cotton Mini-Dress, which retails for $3,200 and is described as having a "structured silhouette with straight lines that combine sporty touches and utility details". "The pragmatic and contemporary garment characterized by a stand-up collar, zipper, and patch pockets on the sides is completed by an elasticized belt with plaque buckle," Prada said.



© Prada Two other dresses were also popped into the NFL star's basket: a $6,500 sleeveless suede dress with a "sophisticated design [that] expresses elegance with vintage charm" and "a soft, flared silhouette with refined details".



His other pick was a $4,400 mini-dress that has not been identified.

Travis also snapped up a $6,500 single-breasted menswear coat with an "elegant floral motif". The jacket comes in two colors: sand beige and steel gray.



© Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta, the luxury fashion house that launched in 1966, has been a long time favorite of Taylor, and Travis picked out two pairs of shoes. The Sharp Chain Pumps with signature knot chain detail are available for $1,350, and come in three colors: sea salt, black and orange.



© Bottega Veneta His second pair, the Cha-Cha Lace-up calfskin shoes with structured heel, retail at $1,600, and are an excellent addition to Taylor's shoe closet, which over the years has featured numerous styles and structures.



Travis also had his eye on two bags: a $4,400 clutch in padded Intrecciato leather with a tubular leather braided metal chain. It is available in eight colors including mint, plum and beige.

© Bottega Veneta His second pick was an elegant calf leather shoulder bag, which cost $3,250.



© Fendi Finally, Travis hit up Fendi, where he purchased a bag, silk pants and a silk dress. The high-waisted, tailored palazzo pants, which are available for $1,850, call back to Taylor's looks in summer 2023 as she was recording her 11th studio album.



© Fendi The sleeveless dress features a mandarin collar "and the silhouette is defined by the large, flowing foulard-style panels on the front". It retails for $3,490.

