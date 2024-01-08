Taylor Swift turns heads in Reputation-esque Gucci dress for momentous Golden Globes appearance

Always one to keep fans on their toes, Taylor Swift made a dazzling appearance at the Golden Globes with only minutes of the red carpet left to go.

No matter, the "Is It Over Now?" singer made a lasting impression in a bejeweled – and dare we say Reputation coded? – sequined green gown.

The Golden Globes, which have been held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for over 60 years, are the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on March 10th.

Golden Globes 2024: Best red carpet moments

For the awards, Taylor looked glamorous as ever in a bright green, custom Gucci gown with a strappy, open back and sweetheart neckline. Her longtime stylist is Joseph Cassell Falconer, who is also to credit for the global superstar's countless designer looks for her record-breaking Eras Tour.

She had her signature blonde hair styled in soft waves and blunt bangs, and accessorized her look with long diamond earrings from legacy jeweler De Beers.

Fans were quick to take to social media and rave about her latest fashion moment, with one writing: "Gucci and Versace for her all day. She looks incredible. Hell yeah," as others followed suit with: "This color looks great on her," and: "Honestly this is so good," as well as: "Yes yes yes. Love the color."

© Getty Taylor dazzled in the green gown

This year, Taylor is nominated for her fifth Golden Globe, though her latest nod from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is a new, historic milestone.

Her fifth nomination is not for Original Score – as they were the previous four times – but rather for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, a brand new category for the annual awards show.

© Getty The singer is nominated for her Eras Tour film

Her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film – which premiered in October and has already reportedly become the highest-grossing concert film of all time with approximately $250 million in sales – was nominated for the category.

The concert film is in contention along with fellow cultural phenomenons like Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

© Getty Her boyfriend Travis Kelce is also in Los Angeles, though was busy with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers

Other nominees across the varying categories include Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Leonardo Dicaprio, Timothée Chalamet, among others, which you can see here. Hosting the night is comedian Jo Koy, while some of the presenters are Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Amanda Seyfried, Issa Rae, Julia Garner, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

You can check out our list of predictions here, though among the most nominated films and television series are Barbie, Oppenheimer, Succession, The Bear, and The Last of Us.

