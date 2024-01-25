Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi, 5, are twinning as they rock Valentino dresses for Paris Fashion Week

Stormi Webster is living every fashionista's dream with a front-row seat to the 2024 Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week – and she's only five.

The daughter of Kylie Jenner was her mom's plus one to the couture event in France on Wednesday January 24, joining her grandmother Kris Jenner and the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Florence Pugh.

© Jacopo Raule Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster attend the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Stormi, whom Kylie welcomed with ex-partner Travis Scott, stole the spotlight in a black dress with black-rimmed sunglasses that complimented her mom's look of a strapless, slinky black gown.

Both mom and daughter accessorized with feathers, with 26-year-old Kylie – who is also mom to son Aire, who turns two next week – wearing her hair slicked back in a pony with loose hairs framing her face, and pairing the dress with pointed stilettos as Stormi wore adorable black ballet shoes.

Inside the event, Kylie posed with Giancarlo Giammetti, the co-founder of the fashion house, as well as Jennifer, who wore a cut-out bejeweled gown, and Florence Pugh, who is close friends with Kylie's new boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

© Alessandro Levati Kylie and Sotrmi were joined by Kris Jenner

© Pascal Le Segretain Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner appear to have become close

Kylie has remained tight-lipped about her family; she famously tried to keep her first pregnancy secret and only confirmed the news with the birth announcement of Stormi,. But for Interview magazine's Winter 2023 edition, Kylie opened up about her relationship with her momager Kris, whom she cited as the person who inspired her the most, and revealed that Stormi is closest to her Auntie Khloe.

"Which of your sisters is closest to Stormi?" Jennifer Lawrence, who conducted the interview, asked, to which The Kardashians star simply replied: "Khloe."

She continued: "She's everyone's second mother. She was my second mother. So to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloe, it warms my heart every time."

© Pascal Le Segretain Jennifer Lopez was also at the show in Paris

Kylie now has full-time security with her, and added that her daughter is "very comfortable" with the guards.

"I was young when I got pregnant, but I never had security until I got pregnant. I have two security in rotation for them and they have been with me for five-plus years," she shared. "She's [Stormi] very familiar with them, which I feel comfortable with. She actually has a lot of love for them. I just tell my security to not make it so serious, so they have a good relationship. I'm trying to figure it out too because I never had security growing up, so I don’t know what that’s like, but I try to make it as normal and friendly as possible."

Kylie became the youngest person on Forbes' list of 100 Richest Self-Made Women in October 2020, when it was revealed she was worth $700 million thanks to her lip kits and fashion brands.