Ariana Grande copies Taylor Swift in ethereal mini dress after major image makeover

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to show a rare personal insight into her current sartorial energy and it was a stunning new look that had some nostalgic energy.

The 'Yes, And?' singer, 30, shared a new photo with her 380 million Instagram followers where she was standing on the set wearing an ethereal strapless mini dress covered in bright layered appliquéd flowers in a delicate crêpe fabric.

© Instagram Ariana Grande looked straight from a fairytale in a mini dress

The garment featured a sheer mesh panel at the décolletage so that the leaves of the flowers could climb up from the body of the dress towards her neck. The 'thank you, next' singer looked straight from a fairytale in a pair of pointed-toe silk heels in cerise pink that had bows attached to the ankles.

Ariana furthered the fairy aesthetic with her newly transformed blonde hair in a straight blowdry with the front of her hair pulled soft away from her face with a romantic side part. The '7 Rings' songstress created her usual 'Bambi eye' look with a fluttery false eyelash and a milky pink shade blended over the lids.

© Instagram Ariana opted for a familiar floral look

Fans of Taylor Swift may be thinking, 'Where have I seen this look before?'. The 'Cruel Summer' singer, 34, rocked a similar mini dress look to the 2021 Grammy Awards.

© Getty Ariana seemed to take inspiration from Taylor Swift's floral look with pink heels

Taylor arrived at the Staples Center, now the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles where she sported a long-sleeve, high-necked mini covered in flowers of all types, shapes, and colours. Taylor also wore bow-adorned pink heels but in the place of Ari's fuschia style, the 'Love Story' songstress rocked a soft pink pair.

© Getty Taylor Swift opted for a similar mini dress at the 2021 Grammys

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker transformed her iconic dark locks ahead of her role in the new musical adaptation of the hit Broadway and West End musical Wicked. The Grammy Award-winning artist is set to star alongside The Color Purple's Cynthia Erivo as the sickly sweetest good witch in Oz, Glinda, who called for platinum blonde tresses.

The Hairspray Live! actress also dyed her dark eyebrows for her new role, taking her into a new aesthetic era. Ariana has worn an array of unexpected outfits since her dramatic new look went public. She was seen at the Carlos Alcaraz versus Novak Djokovic tennis match in the Wimbledon men's final last summer sporting a cropped grey high-neck jumper with sleeves down to the elbow.

© Getty Ariana looked unrecognizable at Wimbledon in a grey ensemble with blonde hair

She styled the surprising grey jumper with a matching charcoal A-line skirt with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos with a spool heel. Her blonde locks were worn down with a white Wimbledon cap as an accessory that you might not expect from the star who usually bears pastel colours and plenty of sparkle.

© Getty Ariana showed off her transformed hair at Wimbledon last summer

Talking of pastel colours, Ariana took to Instagram to share a fun feathered look. The Don't Look Up actress was seen posing outside her trailer on set in a floor-length covered in tulle fringe fabric that was cinched at the waist with an oversized bow.

© Instagram Ariana looked like a pink swan in feathers

The star styled her Avant Garde look with opaque white stockings and a pair of silk bubblegum pink pointed-toe heels. Her blonde hair was slicked away from her face in her iconic high ponytail and rhinestones were added to her eyes for an extra touch of pizazz.

© Instagram Ariana and Elizabeth Gillies wowed with rhinestone-adorned eye makeup

Ariana loves to add rhinestones to her look for a festival-worthy look. The songstress was spotted in an uber-cool selfie with her former Victorious castmate Elizabeth Gillies where the pair had rhinestone-encrusted graphic eye looks with the 'Dangerous Woman' singer rocking a rhinestone-adorned ponytail.