Taylor Swift wows in $2000 dress as she and Travis Kelce enjoy double date with famous friends

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are growing closer as the pair spent New Year's Eve together with their partners, and were pictured cuddling up as they rang in the New Year. In a new snap shared by Taylor fan accounts, Taylor can be seen with her arm around Travis' chest as he makes a silly pose, while she tucks her head in towards Brittany who has her hand on Taylor's arm. Patrick has his arms wrapped around his wife's waist, while two other friends join them for the picture.

Taylor wore a stunning $2,013 Clio Peppiatt mini dress in silver sequins that matched the celestial vibes her fashion fits have been referencing of late, and she paired it with Jennifer Behr's ‘Supernova Bobby Pin Set - a set of 12 swarovski-encrusted moon and star pins that retails for $425.00 - in her bun.

Mom-of-two Brittany and the 'Shake It Off' singer met earlier in 2023 when Taylor began dating Travis Kelce, who plays alongside Brittany's husband Patrick Mahomes with the NFL team Kansas City Chiefs, and it seems their friendship is blossoming, with Brittany offering fans a glimpse into their girls night out in early November 2023.

Taylor, 34, invited Brittany, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele, the wives of tight end Blake Bell and former quarterback Shane Buechele respectively, to her TriBeca loft, where they enjoyed a night of wine and a morning of football as Taylor hosted a viewing brunch party for the Chiefs' game that was taking place in Germany.

In the images, the four ladies were seen posing for photos with their glasses of champagne, standing against the red brick wall inside the NYC apartment.

© Instagram Taylor parties with Brittany Mahomes and other NFL wags

Earlier that night they were joined for dinner by Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevignne, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner at popular sushi spot Bond St, where they were reportedly also joined by Bradley Cooper, who is thought to be dating Gigi.

© Kathryn Riley Brittany and Taylor cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots

Days prior – and just weeks after Taylor first met Brittany – Taylor gifted Brittany with a 1989 (Taylor's Version) cardigan and vinyl. Brittany took to Instagram to share a snap of the gift, which included a note from Taylor about celebrating the release of her "beloved" album, and she tagged the singer as well as including a snippet of her hit single 'Wildest Dreams'.

Their friendship over the last four months has seen the pair even reveal that they had choreographed a victory handshake for when the Chiefs scored a touchdown, slapping their hands together and hip-bumping each other with big smiles on their faces.