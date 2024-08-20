Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum’s daughter gives model mom a run for her money in clifftop photos
Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)© Arnold Jerocki

The America's Got Talent judge is undoubtedly proud of her daughter

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
It's safe to say that Heidi Klum's kids have all inherited her model good looks. But as her daughter Leni follows in her footsteps, she's certainly giving her mother a run for her money.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram to share the latest snaps from her photoshoot with Desigual, a picturesque picnic on a cliff top overlooking a stunning Californian beach. 

Leni lounged lazily on a picnic blanket as she pursed her lips over a straw and drank an Erewhon smoothie. In another photo she ate strawberries and looked away from the camera candidly.

With her hair smoothed into a slick bun, and a glowing dewy makeup look, Leni looked like a classic California girl. 

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France.© Getty Images
She donned a casual white top which gathered round her neck but left cut outs that showed her prominent decolletage, and paired it with casual jeans overlaid with a black sarong.

As she enjoyed her Los Angeles picnic, it was hard not to see her mother's resemblance in her wide-set eyes and pout. The duo have worked together on modeling contracts, starring in Intimissimi's lingerie campaigns alongside her mom, which was certainly a point of pride for Heidi.

The mom-of-four said of working with her daughter: "To do photoshoots together with her and just to see how she’s just very comfortable and also comfortable around me even when we’re doing underwear shoots or something like that."

She added: "It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world. So, I love that we have this beautiful relationship."

While Heidi is perfectly content to go on a shoot with her daughter now, the supermodel wasn't always happy with the idea of her modeling - and certainly had reservations about it.

"Obviously, as a mother, [I want my] child to do what she wants to do. The industry is great…and I've been in it for over 20 years, but it's a lot of traveling; it's different," Heidi told People, adding: "You have to be a strong person, especially as a woman; you have to be very strong."

Yet despite her mother's reservations, Leni seemed to always know she wanted to be a model.

"Ever since I was young, my aspiration has been to pursue a career in modeling. Growing up in an environment immersed in this world, I’ve always wanted to follow my mother’s steps," Leni confessed to Zoo Magazine.

