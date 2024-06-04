Leni Klum stuns with bold new look in glam photoshoot — what will Heidi think?

Leni Klum switched it up with a bold new makeup look as she modeled for ZOO Magazine.

The 20-year-old has certainly followed in her mother Heidi Klum's footsteps as a chameleon of the modeling industry, unafraid to wear bold new makeup looks in editorials. In this instance, Leni donned a bold shimmering eye look in a close up photo, framed by a bold eyebrow and piece-y bangs, while her lips were relatively neutral and glossy.

© Nina Raasch for zoomagazine Leni Klum dons dramatic eye makeup for new shoot

For the cover, Leni opted for a more slicked back hair look, with her glossy pink lips lined with black liner. Other looks within the editorial shoot saw her wear a number of statement looks, from a bold red lip with spiky black eyeliner, to an unconventional cat-eye and black lipstick.

The creative looks were part of her partnership with Dior Beauty, which has seen the model get experimental with her makeup in the past, whether she opted for a feathery, laminated eyebrow look or a strong smokey eye.

She said as part of the shoot: "Ever since I was young, my aspiration has been to pursue a career in modeling. Growing up in an environment immersed in this world, I’ve always wanted to follow my mother’s steps."

Leni has been open about how Heidi is one of her biggest inspirations as a model - but it certainly took the supermodel a while to accept her daughter's vocation.

© Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: (L-R) Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the Vanity Fair and Amazon MGM Studios awards season celebration at Bar Marmont on January 06, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

"I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now. She's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do", she said in 2020.

The 20-year-old told People of her meteoric rise in the industry: "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had. I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom."

"But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."