Leni Klum's huge new eyebrows cause a stir in latest ad campaign sparking major reaction

Leni Klum turned heads for more reasons than one when she shared the new scent from Miss Dior.

The America's Got Talent judge's model daughter was compared to a "living doll" by fans after Leni shared a photo of herself with the perfume on Instagram.

The snapshot showed the 19-year-old holding the delicate pink bottle and she wore her hair loose while staring directly into the camera.

Leni looked flawless in the image with a glowing complexion but fans couldn't stop looking at her huge eyebrows.

They appeared considerably bigger and bushier than they have in the past and her followers were divided over her new look.

© Getty Images Leni's eyebrows before their transformation

Some cooed over her impressive brows while others suggested whoever styled them should be fired.

Regardless of whether they loved or hated Leni's eyebrows, there was no denying her beauty.

She's following in her mom, Heidi's, footsteps and carving out a successful career in modeling, despite Heidi's initial reluctance.

"The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville," Leni told Vogue Germany. "At that time, I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early."

When she turned 16, Heidi felt more comfortable with allowing Leni to enter the world of modeling.

© Getty Leni is a successful model like her mom

She told People in 2020: "She's old enough now. I always thought she was too young. We always also decided to keep the children out of the public eye. But she's driving a car now. She's 16, so I figured if you can do that, you can also model now if this is what you wish to do."

Heidi shares her four children, Leni, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with her ex-husband, Seal.

The Germany's Next Top Model host met the "Kiss from a Rose" hitmaker when she was pregnant with her firstborn.

© Instagram Heidi and Leni look so alike

Seal officially adopted Leni, whose biological dad is Flavio Briatore, in 2009, four years into his marriage to Heidi.

He paid tribute to Leni in an Instagram post last year that highlighted their close bond.

"In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago," he wrote alongside a photo with her. "Thank you Leni for making me a better person."

© Getty Images Seal with girlfriend, Laura Strayer, and the four children he shares with Heidi

Leni praised her mom and dad for their support and life lessons when she told People: "They have both taught me to be myself, and to do what makes me feel comfortable.

"You can tell if you're not comfortable and then the best of you isn't brought out. I just think you should be open and honest with what makes you comfortable, be yourself, do what you love. And if you do all those three things then you're golden."

