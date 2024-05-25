Heidi Klum, 50, wows in lace bralette as she poses with lookalike daughter Leni, 20, on lavish yacht

Heidi Klum has been living it up on a private yacht in Cannes with her mini-mi daughter Leni, 20, and the pair could easily pass as sisters.

The Germany's Next Top Model star, 50, shared a snippet from her lavish boat trip, and Heidi was a vision in a strapless Intimissimi white lace bralette that showed off her toned physique.

© Heidi Klum The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a day out in Cannes

Looking effortlessly stunning, Heidi teamed the lingerie with washed blue denim jeans, statement gold earrings, a choker necklace, and a pair of round sunglasses.

Heidi's daughter Leni wrapped up for the occasion in patterned trousers and a white sweater with her hood up.

The mother-daughter duo have attended several events at the Cannes Film Festival in recent days. The pair stole the spotlight as they walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala on Thursday in contrasting outfits.

© Michael Buckner Heidi and Leni both opted for ruffle dresses for the amfAR Gala

Heidi exuded glamour wearing a dramatic ruffle pink dress, while Leni opted for a vampy sheer black dress with similar black ruffles across the bust and waist.

Leni has been following in her mother's footsteps with her modeling career. Entering the industry when she was 16, Leni debuted on Vogue Germany, and has sinced worked with major brands including Intimissimi.

In Intimissimi's most recent campaign, in which Heidi and Leni are both ambassadors, Leni can be seen wearing the same lace bralette that Heidi wore on her boat trip, paired with matching underwear and a silky white robe.

Leni is the eldest of Heidi's five children, and her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Heidi met her ex-husband Seal when she was just two weeks pregnant with her daughter, and the pair went on to have three children together Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. Seal officially adopted Leni in 2009, and the pair are known to have a close relationship.