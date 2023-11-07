Heidi Klum's daughter Leni made a show-stopping appearance at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The 19-year-old aspiring model put her phenomenal physique on display in a daring see-through nude corset that showcased her tiny waist and toned abs as she posed for photos outside Manhattan's American Museum of Natural History.

The top boasted an off-the-shoulder design with elaborate tulle sleeves, and she teamed it with a vibrant red satin maxi skirt. To compliment her attire, Leni added nude, pointed-toe heels and rocked a bright red lip.

© Getty Images Leni Klum looked gorgeous in her sheer corset and red maxi skirt

She wore her hair in a sleek low bun with a center parting and accessorized with small, hooped earrings and a nude manicure.

Leni's polished appearance at the annual ceremony – which celebrates and honors the best and brightest in American design – will come as no surprise as she has followed her supermodel mom into the industry.

The teenager landed her first Vogue cover at the age of 16 in 2020 alongside Heidi, and one year later she graced the cover of Glamour Germany for her first solo shoot.

However, Heidi recently revealed that her daughter's career aspirations span far beyond the modeling world. Speaking about Leni's current modeling career, Heidi told E! News at her annual Halloween party last week. "I was not nervous, no," she said of her daughter's decision to follow in her footsteps.

© Getty Images Leni Klum added a bold red lip to match her satin maxi skirt

"I can't say I was excited either because you know when you're self-employed, it is always tricky," she added. "Who knows if this is something she'll always even want to do forever."

Revealing Leni's other passions, Heidi continued: "She's studying because she wants to do interior design, and she's doing this right now. She's only 19 years old, you know? So, who knows what all the things are that she will do."

© Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock Leni Klum commanded attention in her head-turning outfit

Whatever Leni decides to do, Heidi is always supportive and proud of her achievements. After her Vogue debut, the 'AGT' judge celebrated her career-making moment with a gushing tribute to her on Instagram.

"I'm so proud of you," she wrote. "And not because you chose this path. I know that no matter which way you go, it will be your own. You always know exactly what you want and what you don't want. You are not a mini-me. And I'm happy for you that you can now show who you are."

© Action Press/Shutterstock Leni Klum is following in her mom's model footsteps

Heidi continued: "I know that being my daughter is not always easy. You never had the opportunity to grow up 'normally'. But what is normal? Growing up with three different daddies probably won't either, but you have the talent to get the best out of everything.

"And I would say: none of it harmed you - on the contrary: you are a self-confident young woman who fights for her goals. And even more important: you are a really great person with your heart in the right place."

© Getty Leni Klum landed her first Vogue cover alongside Heidi Klum when she was 16

She added: "I hope that no matter where you are, you always carry what I have given you over the past 16 years. For the big decisions in life, but also for the very little ones."

