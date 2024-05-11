Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum, 50, looks unrecognizable in tiny bikini for incredible throwback
Heidi Klum, 50, looks unrecognizable in tiny bikini for incredible throwback

The AGT judge shared a snapshot from her early days as a model

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum has been a model for over three decades, and the star gave a glimpse into her early career on Friday with a series of gorgeous throwback photos. 

Taking to Instagram to share the snapshots, Heidi, 50, looked barely recognizable in a gold halterneck bikini that showed off her toned abs, paired with an oversized leather jacket that slipped off her shoulders for the shot. 

heidi klum gold bikini throwback © Heidi Klum
Heidi sizzled in the gold bikini

The German supermodel wore her platinum blonde hair in a backcombed 80s style. Heidi's makeup was just as eye-catching, as she sported dramatic jet-black eyeliner with contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip. 

In another photo, Heidi posed in a lavish bedroom wearing pink underwear and a printed shirt. The star wore her hair in an exaggerated beehive style with a pink and white headband, completing the look with glamorous white heels. 

heidi klum pink outfit © Heidi Klum
Heidi shared the throwback photos on her Instagram Stories

The America's Got Talent star looked incredible in a vampy black gown for a third snap, as she posed on a chair in front of a contrasting beach backdrop. She wore a fur shawl over the floor-length dress, which featured a sheer skirt and ruffled detailing. 

Heidi's eldest daughter Leni, 20, has been following in her mom's footsteps with a career in modeling. Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo posed in matching lace lingerie for their latest campaign with Intimissimi, and the pair could easily be mistaken for sisters. 

heidi klum black dress on beach © Heidi Klum
Heidi looked stunning in the vampy black dress

Leni looked stunning in a cream lace bralette set adorned with white flowers, while Heidi perfectly coordinated with her daughter wearing a lilac bralette and matching panties, paired with a silky floral robe. 

View post on Instagram
 

Taking to Instagram to share their latest venture, Heidi captioned the post, "Have you already spotted our new @intimissimiofficial campaign? Fine me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany and please tag us if you see it! Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores. #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie #heidixintimissimi."

It's not the first time the pair have posed together for the lingerie brand. In a previous campaign, Heidi modeled an Intimissimi sheer red set for the holiday photo shoot, while Leni opted for a silk camisole in a matching shade.

