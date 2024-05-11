Heidi Klum, 50, looks unrecognizable in tiny bikini for incredible throwback

Heidi Klum has been a model for over three decades, and the star gave a glimpse into her early career on Friday with a series of gorgeous throwback photos.

Taking to Instagram to share the snapshots, Heidi, 50, looked barely recognizable in a gold halterneck bikini that showed off her toned abs, paired with an oversized leather jacket that slipped off her shoulders for the shot.

© Heidi Klum Heidi sizzled in the gold bikini

The German supermodel wore her platinum blonde hair in a backcombed 80s style. Heidi's makeup was just as eye-catching, as she sported dramatic jet-black eyeliner with contoured cheekbones and a glossy pink lip.

In another photo, Heidi posed in a lavish bedroom wearing pink underwear and a printed shirt. The star wore her hair in an exaggerated beehive style with a pink and white headband, completing the look with glamorous white heels.

© Heidi Klum Heidi shared the throwback photos on her Instagram Stories

The America's Got Talent star looked incredible in a vampy black gown for a third snap, as she posed on a chair in front of a contrasting beach backdrop. She wore a fur shawl over the floor-length dress, which featured a sheer skirt and ruffled detailing.

Heidi's eldest daughter Leni, 20, has been following in her mom's footsteps with a career in modeling. Earlier this week, the mother-daughter duo posed in matching lace lingerie for their latest campaign with Intimissimi, and the pair could easily be mistaken for sisters.

© Heidi Klum Heidi looked stunning in the vampy black dress

Leni looked stunning in a cream lace bralette set adorned with white flowers, while Heidi perfectly coordinated with her daughter wearing a lilac bralette and matching panties, paired with a silky floral robe.

Taking to Instagram to share their latest venture, Heidi captioned the post, "Have you already spotted our new @intimissimiofficial campaign? Fine me and @leniklum on billboards all over Germany and please tag us if you see it! Explore the new collection now online and in all Intimissimi stores. #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie #heidixintimissimi."

It's not the first time the pair have posed together for the lingerie brand. In a previous campaign, Heidi modeled an Intimissimi sheer red set for the holiday photo shoot, while Leni opted for a silk camisole in a matching shade.