Cindy Crawford's son Presley looks so different in rare personal photo from family's private island

Cindy Crawford shared a glimpse inside her magical summer with her family on Instagram on Monday and fans were left in awe.

The 90s supermodel stepped away from LA along with her husband Rande, and their two children, Kaia and Presley, for a break at their seven-acre private island in Canada.

Taking to social media, Cindy delivered a photo dump that included a rare, private snapshot of her model son, who looked very different from his appearance on the catwalk.

The handsome model looked low key and studious in a hoodie, beanie and glasses in the image in which he was sat working on his iPad at the dining room table.

Alongside him was his sister who was also hard at work making notes on paper, pen in hand.

© Instagram Cindy's children, Kaia and Presley, looked studious in the family vacation home

Behind the brother-sister duo was their sprawling family lodge.

Cindy included several other photos from their getaway which showed them enjoying plenty of fun on the expansive lake next to their home.

She wrote: "Thanks for another great summer. Until next year."

© Getty Presley and Kaia are used to looking red carpet ready

Fans concurred that the vacation looked spectacular and marveled at her age-defying appearance too.

Cindy recently opened up about her appearance at 58 and said she doesn't want to go down the route of cosmetic surgery to stay youthful.

"I was not interested in changing my face", she said in an interview with the New York Times.

Instead, she indulges in a rigorous beauty routine that includes micro needling, infrared saunas, red light masks and cold plunges.

But she still receives nasty comments alongside the nice ones.

"I'm 58, part of me would want to not be doing magazines or photo shoots," she added. "If you want to scroll through your comments, you will find really mean things. But they’re not meaner than you’ve thought about yourself."

© Getty Images Presley on the catwalk

Cindy has passed the modeling baton to her kids who have both carved out successful careers in the industry.

Presley is also dedicated to helping people struggling with their mental health and has been open about his own battles in the past.

© Getty Presley is a model and advocate for mental health awareness

"Having struggled with mental health, depression and some other things that come along with that, I think that whether I help one person or a hundred people get out of that place that I was in at one point in my life, that's all I need to do," he said during an interview on the podcast Studio 22, after launching Mental Health Mondays on his Instagram.

© Getty Cindy is growing older gracefully

"It is such a big part of my life. It's a 24/7 job, and there's so much to it. That's really what I want to do: help people, whether you're depressed, you're struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there's no judgment."