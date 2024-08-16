Suri Cruise is mother Katie Holmes' twin in borrowed sneakers

Suri Cruise looked so stylish when she was spotted out in New York City earlier this week. But eagle-eyed fans of Tom Cruise's daughter, 18, may notice a particular part of her casual ensemble that feels familiar.

Katie Holmes' daughter was seen in a pair of PONY M-100 'Low Vintage' retro-style sneakers in hues of white, orange, and blue which retail for $100.

© AKGS/Backgrid Suri wore her mother's kicks

The cool kicks were styled by the 18-year-old with a pair of checked oversized grey shorts and a graphic oversized white tee. The youngster also carried an oversized tote bag as she listened to music in her earphones and wore her dark hair in a ponytail.

© PONY Suri Cruise wore PONY M-100 retro sneakers

Dawson's Creek star Katie, 45, has worn the chunky sneakers on several occasions for low-key daytime outings. The actress was photographed in Page Six wearing an oversized camel coat with blue jeans and the exact PONY 'M-100' shoes.

Suri and Katie's relationship

Katie and her daughter, who has been estranged from her Top Gun star father since 2013, share a close relationship. The 18-year-old is preparing to head off to college in the fall, flying to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to attend Carnegie Mellon University.

© TikTok Suri Cruise is preparing to go to college

It is thought that Suri will pursue a creative degree and will soon be settling into a quieter pace of life compared to her upbringing in the Big Apple.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Katie has raised Suri in NYC

Though Suri has been spotted out in New York with her mother, she has, where possible, maintained a life outside of the spotlight.

The Batman Begins star has however opened up about her mother-daughter relationship in interviews.

On raising Suri in NYC, Katie told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe."

She also offered People an insight into how she is parenting her daughter. "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees," the actress explained.

© Getty Katie has passed on her casual style

"I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me. To be honest? I'm not going to play tag, probably. That's not top of my list. But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff."

Suri has also developed her own sense of style influenced by her New York upbringing. She is often spotted wearing laid-back looks featuring wide-leg pants, off-the-shoulder tops, and It-girl Birkenstock clogs.

© Getty Katie Holmes dressed up for the Filming Italy event

She has clearly inherited her mother's sense of style which has become more polished over the years with inflections of her casual taste.