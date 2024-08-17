Janette Manrara shows off ultra-toned figure in tiny bikini

Janette Manrara looked an absolute vision as she posed in an orange V-neck bikini with her baby daughter Lyra.

The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host took to Instagram to share the snapshot, showcasing the dancer's toned silhouette in a vibrant two-piece, which she paired with a glamorous sun hat.

© Janette Manrara Janette was all smiles with her baby Lyra

Janette, 40, lovingly gazed at her daughter Lyra for the photo, who she shares with fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec. The one-year-old looked adorable in a printed swimming costume and a pair of white flower sunglasses.

The mother-of-one regularly shares snippets of her family life, and earlier in the month, Janette opened up about her parenting struggles as she revealed her daughter went through a period of ill health.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, the star wrote: "Lyra has been really unwell the last few days, and after a doctor’s visit and antibiotics, she is now finally on the mend."

"It has been tough for me dealing with her being so sick for the first time and on my own. I wanted to make her better straight away and I just couldn’t.

"She was just so uncomfortable no matter what I did to help. Then add the usual exhaustion of parenting on top of that… my emotions were all over the place," she continued.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz celebrating their daughter Lyra's first birthday

Janette added: "Parenting is hard and there are so many ups and downs, so…. to all of the parents out there who are having tough days…. YOU GOT THIS! Phone a friend, breathe, think of their smile, remember the days are long but the years are short. You’re doing an amazing job and loving them deeply."

In July, the Strictly pro dancers celebrated a special milestone, as baby Lyra turned one. Janette shared the sweetest picture of the family gathered around the tot's birthday cake, and Lyla looked adorable in a white frill dress with a pink hair bow.