Janette Manrara shows off ultra-toned figure in tiny bikini

Janette Manrara looked an absolute vision as she posed in an orange V-neck bikini with her baby daughter Lyra.
The Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host took to Instagram to share the snapshot, showcasing the dancer's toned silhouette in a vibrant two-piece, which she paired with a glamorous sun hat.
Janette, 40, lovingly gazed at her daughter Lyra for the photo, who she shares with fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec. The one-year-old looked adorable in a printed swimming costume and a pair of white flower sunglasses.
The mother-of-one regularly shares snippets of her family life, and earlier in the month, Janette opened up about her parenting struggles as she revealed her daughter went through a period of ill health.
Taking to Instagram to share the video, the star wrote: "Lyra has been really unwell the last few days, and after a doctor’s visit and antibiotics, she is now finally on the mend."
"It has been tough for me dealing with her being so sick for the first time and on my own. I wanted to make her better straight away and I just couldn’t.
"She was just so uncomfortable no matter what I did to help. Then add the usual exhaustion of parenting on top of that… my emotions were all over the place," she continued.
Janette added: "Parenting is hard and there are so many ups and downs, so…. to all of the parents out there who are having tough days…. YOU GOT THIS! Phone a friend, breathe, think of their smile, remember the days are long but the years are short. You’re doing an amazing job and loving them deeply."
In July, the Strictly pro dancers celebrated a special milestone, as baby Lyra turned one. Janette shared the sweetest picture of the family gathered around the tot's birthday cake, and Lyla looked adorable in a white frill dress with a pink hair bow.