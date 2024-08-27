Harper Beckham is a mini Baby Spice in 90s dress mum Victoria would never wear

While most teenagers are still finding their fashion feet, Harper Beckham is already flourishing in the sartorial department as she follows in her mother's footsteps.

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child, 13, joined her older brothers Cruz and Romeo for a day at Disney World in Orlando on Sunday.

Harper Beckham's sweetest family moments you've forgotten about

Looking sweet and stylish, Harper rocked a pastel pink sporty dress and chunky white trainers.

© Instagram Harper rocked a baby pink sporty dress

Channelling Emma Bunton's signature cotton candy-hued baby pink, Harper was every inch a mini Spice Girl as she put her own spin on one of Baby Spice's most memorable looks from the nineties.

© Shutterstock Emma Bunton made baby pink 'Baby Spice's' signature colour in the 1990s

The youngest Beckham wore her golden blonde hair down and straight, sporting an adorable Grogu, Baby Yoda, headband from The Mandalorian series in photos alongside her brothers.

It's not the first time Harper has served up Spice Girl energy.

In a post shared by Victoria on Mother's Day earlier this year, Harper was the picture of elegance as she donned a floor length black tube dress that was a modern take on her mum's iconic 'Posh Spice' tube dress from the nineties.

© Instagram Harper was the image of her mum

Despite her penchant for luxury fashion, Harper is just as much a cool-girl at heart. Earlier this year, the Beckhams descended upon Paris to support Victoria's runway show at Paris Fashion Week - and Harper was seen walking through the French capital in a casual pair of baggy jeans, a white baby tee and a slouchy grey hoodie.

Doting mum Victoria spoke about her unwavering bond with her mini-me daughter during a 2016 interview with This Morning during New York Fashion Week.

© Instagram Harper has the coolest style

"She is very, very girly, she also loves to run around in the garden with her brothers and play football - but she is very, very feminine and she loves playing with makeup and my clothes as well," said the mum-of-four.

"She has been able to run in platforms for a few years right now, she can wear heels like most grown ups cannot."

Victoria confessed: "I used to sit and watch my mum get ready. My mum is very glamorous and I remember sitting on her bed and watching her apply her make-up, get dressed and do her hair, and I've always, always been very interested."