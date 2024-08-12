Mick Jagger, 81, pictured with rarely-seen girlfriend, 37, and son, 8, at the Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics was not short of celebrity attendees, with the likes of Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Tom Cruise making appearances in the stands to cheer on the world's best athletes.

On Sunday, the final day of the international sporting competition, Mick Jagger became the latest A-lister to delight the crowd.

The father-of-eight, who is also dad to Karis, 53, Jade, 52, Elizabeth, 40, Georgia May, 32, and sons James, 38, Gabriel, 26, and Lucas, 25 from previous relationships, kept a low profile in a sage-green shirt and navy blue baseball cap. His girlfriend Melanie, who is a former ballerina, looked effortlessly chic wearing crisp white trousers, a sheer beige top and sleek black sunglasses. The American Ballet Theatre alum wore her raven hair in romantic waves. © Xavier Laine Mick and Melanie's son Deveraux was sat in the row in front

Mick Jagger takes his youngest son to Paris It's not the first time the couple showed their support for Team USA at the Paris Olympics. On July 27, they attended the fencing competitions with their eight-year-old son, who shares his dad's same shaggy hairstyle and bright blue eyes. © FABRICE COFFRINI Mick was 73 when Deveraux was born

Following in his parent's performing arts footsteps, Deveraux has already showed signs that he's destined for a career in dance or music. Despite being just eight, he's even been spotted supporting his dad at concerts and enjoying classical ballet performances with his mother. © Instagram Deveraux looks just like his dad

"He dances a ton," Mealine revealed to The New York Times of her son in 2019. "I don't have him in classes yet. He plays the ukulele and makes up songs. He's got the gene. Definitely. I really want him to take tap. For a little boy to make some noise with his feet? He loves music classes." © Instagram Melanie revealed that her son loves to dance like his dad Mick Jagger