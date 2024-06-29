Lynda Carter, 72, is radiant with a bold beauty look at special political event with Barack Obama

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter rocked a bold look this past week, highlighting her gorgeous skin with a full face of dark and daring makeup.

The 72-year-old attended the 2024 Los Angeles fundraiser with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on June 16, and shared a picture of her look with fans.

"It’s always an honor to be part of the fight for democracy. Loved seeing @joebiden and @barackobama in LA!" she captioned the post revealing her fashion fit and beauty look.

© Instagram Lynda Carter smiles for the camera aheas of Los Angeles Democratic fundraiser

For the night out, Lynda wore a Chanel-inspired soft pink jacket with a grandfather collar, embellishment detailing and pearl buttons, while her hair was in a chignon and she wore a dark raspberry lip color and a smokey eye.

The event saw President Biden and former President Obama discuss their policies and their hopes for America's future at a fundraiser which was moderated by Jimmy Kimmel and raised over $20 million. The star-studded fundraiser also included George Clooney and Julia Roberts; supporters paid $250 for a seat far from the stage or up to $500,000 for a VIP package that included pictures with the presidents and an after party.

© DREW ANGERER Lynda also attended the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner

Lynda has returned to the spotlight in recent years after finding fame in the 1970s as the titular hero in Wonder Woman.

She is also a singer, and in 2024 released a new single, "Letters From Earth," a single she called "a love letter to those we've lost," particularly her husband of over 35 years, Robert Altman.

© Silver Screen Collection Lynda Carter stars as 'Wonder Woman', circa 1975.

Robert and Lynda married in 1984, and he sadly passed away after a battle with blood cancer in 2021.

Together they raised two children, and Lynda said he was "the great love of my life".

© Lynda Carter Lynda and lookalike daughter Jessica

Her daughter Jessica is also a singer, and Lynda recently celebrated the release of Jessica's debut album with several pictures that revealed how much mother and daughter lookalike.

"Today’s the day, baby girl. You were born to sing. Keep flying higher, my star," Lynda captioned the carousel of pictures. "AFTERMATH, the first full-length album from the incredible @jessica.carter.altman, is now available on @applemusic, @spotify, or wherever you get your music."

Lynda is also mom to son James.