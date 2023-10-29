Mariah Carey showcases insanely toned legs in tiny mini dress - her appearance leaves fans baffled

Mariah Carey is getting ready for the happiest time of the year, where she transforms into the unofficial Queen of Christmas.

And just ahead of the holiday season, the award-winning star treated fans to a stunning new photo posted on Instagram - showing the singer dressed in a festive white and gold outfit.

In the picture, Mariah was seen wearing a tiny mini mini dress with a decorative gold chain, teamed with a pair of white and gold strappy heels.

She posed with her two pet dogs, sitting on a plush velvet chair in what looked to be the corner of her bedroom.

Fans were full of compliments about Mariah's appearance, and many were baffled by just how young the mother-of-two looked in the picture.

"You are ageing backwards," one wrote, while another commented: "Omg you look so young." A third added: "You are ageless!"

Mariah, 54, is gearing up for an exciting few weeks on the road from November 15, when she kicks off her much-anticipated holiday tour, titled Merry Christmas One and All Tour.

© Getty Images Mariah Carey has a fabulous sense of style

The mother-of-two will be starting the tour in Highland, CA, and will conclude just days before Christmas on December 17, in New York City.

She announced the news earlier in October, alongside a preview poster and the message: "Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour! On sale 10/6."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Queen of Christmas is back!" while another wrote: "I'm so ready for this!" A third added: "I can't wait!!"

© Instagram Mariah Carey with her twins Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah's hit single, All I Want for Christmas, is one of the most known Christmas songs of all time, and the award-winning star has been embracing the holidays for years.

During a chat with Extra's Terri Seymour in 2022, Mariah said of being called the 'Queen of Christmas': "If I knew as a little girl that one day someone would call me that, that would be pretty amazing. But I think it's disrespectful to be like, that's what I am, that’s who I am."

© Getty Images Mariah is known as the unofficial Queen of Christmas

She continued: "I love the holidays more than any time, even though a lot of times we dress the place up, it's not the same as the actual holidays. Even when I've spent Christmas in places where it’s not snowy, it’s not the same for me. I am a traditional lover of the holidays, I truly am."

During the chat, the award-winning singer spoke about her own holiday traditions with her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. The family often go to Aspen.

© Instagram Mariah posing in another photo inside her beautiful home

She said: "When we’re in Aspen, it’s a whole other experience. You're dealing with the snow... I look out the window and I’m like, this is amazing. You go in the hot tub and it’s freezing outside... but it's kind of incredible and there’s so much fun stuff to do in winter wonderland. I love that at Christmas.”

"But I gotta say, if I could just be like, that’s what I do and then I go to the tropics for the rest of the year, that’s what we’re doing."

