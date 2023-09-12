Skip to main contentSkip to footer
2023 MTV VMA Awards Red Carpet Best Looks: Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta bring the glamour to the preshow
2023 MTV VMA Awards Red Carpet: the best looks from Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion and more

Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, and Sabrina Carpenter are all expected to attend

The MTV Video Music Awards are known for being wild – and Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat certainly kicked things off on the red carpet. 

A-listers from across the music industry will all attend the event, held just outside New York City at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Tuesday September 12, and Olivia wowed fans in a slinky silver sequin gown which she paired with dark vampiric nails and sleek locks.

Megan and Doja Cat both left little to the imagination with rapper Megan wearing a sheer gown with boning detailing, and 'Kiss Me More' singer Doja clearly ready for the Halloween holidays in the coming weeks in a cobweb-inspired gown. 

Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards © ANGELA WEISS
Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards

Saweetie, who is hosting the 90-minute pre-show – airing on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo – wore a baby pink gown sequin gown that showed off her toned midriff with cutout details, and featured bone embellishments on the waist and the neckline.

Taylor Swift is expected to sweep the awards, with eight nominations including the Video of the Year award for 'Anti-Hero'; if she wins, it will be her fourth win in this category, marking her as the only artist ever to have won four times. 

Shakira is expected to be performing as she will become the first South American artist to be presented with the Video Vanguard Award, while Diddy will become the third artist to be presented with the Global Icon Award, after the Foo Fighters (in 2021) and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers (in 2022). 

Nicki Minaj will host the show, and presenters will include Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Ora, Jared Leto and Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards© Jamie McCarthy
Olivia wowed fans with her vampy look

Saweetie attends the 2023 Video Music Awards© Jason Kempin
Saweetie attends the 2023 Video Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards© Dimitrios Kambouris
Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat attends the 2023 Video Music Awards© Johnny Nunez
Doja Cat attends the 2023 Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)© Jamie McCarthy
Changbin, I.N, Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Anitta attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey© Dimitrios Kambouris
Anitta attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey

Karol G attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023© Dia Dipasupil
Karol G attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023

Colton Haynes attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center© Jamie McCarthy
Colton Haynes attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center

Young Prince attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center© Dimitrios Kambouris
Young Prince attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center
