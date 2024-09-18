Kamala Harris's rare, show-stopping sequin gown has a hidden meaning

Kamala Harris is coming into her own with her political, working wardrobe and she recently wore the most stunning black sequin dress as she took to the stage alongside the former President, Joe Biden.

All eyes were on her custom, fancy frock was designed by LaQuan Smith, an up and coming Black American designer. The event that Kamala was speaking at was the CBC Foundation’s 2024 Phoenix Awards dinner, which celebrates and highlights Black excellence, so the glittering style was a great choice.

We adored the avant garde high neckline, full sleeves and of course, the plethora of black sequins which looked incredible on the 59-year-old.

The designer spoke to Harper's Bazaar and remarked on what an honour it was to dress the Vice President. "Having my designs worn by Vice President Kamala Harris is both a profound honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication that have gone into building my brand.

The talented professional added: “It’s incredibly gratifying to see my creations resonate with influential individuals and to have them represent my vision on such prominent platforms. It reaffirms my belief in the power of fashion to make a statement and inspire, and it motivates me to continue pushing the boundaries of creativity and elegance in my work.”

Kamala's race for presidency

Back in July, President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the race.

There's less than two months to go before the US election in November. If Kamala defeats Trump, she will be inaugurated as President on January 20, 2025, and will be the first woman to take this role.

Celebrity fan base

Many celebrities are team Kamala, including Taylor Swift. The chart topping singer publicly endorsed the politician after the latest presidential debate last week.

Taking to Instagram, she said: "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.

She added: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."