Brooke Shields, 59, makes a splash in bold midriff-baring dress

Brooke Shields made a splash at the Yellowstone premiere on November 7, rocking a gorgeous midriff baring knit dress.
The 59-year-old rocked a terracotta knit dress with a front twist detail and cut-out made in a ribbed stretch fabric, and paired the look with slouchy brown boots and a simple silver chain necklace.
The premiere saw the cast of season five turn out at the Museum of Modern Art including Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille and Gil Birmingham.
Cole Houser was joined by his wife Cynthia Daniel, whorocked a gorgeous leather one-shouldered gown with ruched detailing. She accessorized with oversized gold earrings, and kept her blonde hair loose in waves over her shoulder.
Brooke's dress, from ALC, is a few season's old, and the actress is known for her love of vintage, wearing a very special dress earlier in October for the New York City Ballet's 2024 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre.
Brooke attended the special occasion, wearing an incredible cream gown with long, flowing bell-shaped sleeves. Its top half, including the neckline and sleeve hems, was entirely bejeweled with pearls and crystal stones in circular patterns.
"My mother’s dress [from] when she met the Queen," Brooke revealed when asked about the stunning look, referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
She has also passed the love on to her daughters Grier and Rowan Henchy; famously, her eldest daughter borrowed her 1998 Golden Globes dress for her 2024 prom, looking stunning in the form-fitting strapless red gown.
"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Brooke later shared.
Grier also wore her mom's wedding dress to graduation – after reboning and "taking out the poof".
Brooke wore the dress when marrying ex-husband Andre Agassi, and she told People: "It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool."