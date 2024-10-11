Brooke Shields looks showstopping in pearl encrusted gown — inside its special royal history

Brooke Shields pulled out all the stops with an incredible look as she attended the New York City Ballet's 2024 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre.

© James Devaney Brooke Shields attends the New York City Ballet's 2024 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center on October 09, 2024 in New York City.

The 59-year-old attended the special occasion, wearing an incredible cream gown with long, flowing bell-shaped sleeves. Its top half was entirely bejewelled with pearls and other glittering stones in circular patterns. The pearls and stones also embellished her neckline and sleeve hems.

She paired the statement-making dress with sparkling silver ballet flats and simple pearl drop earrings, keeping her usually voluminous brown locks slicked back behind her ears to let the pearlescent look do the talking. A number of subtle gold bracelets and rings encircled her wrists, adding a luxurious tone to the look. But her barely-there nude make-up showed that her dress was meant to be the center of attention for the evening.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Brooke Shields stunned in the look fit for a queen

Fans would be delighted to know that this gown was not only vintage, but had a special meaning to Brooke Shields, which she shared as she headed into the David H. Koch Theatre.

© James Devaney Brooke's mom wore this gown to meet Queen Elizabeth II

"My mother’s dress [from] when she met the Queen," Brooke revealed when asked about the stunning look, referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© WWD Teri Shields and Brooke Shields in 1982

The look was certainly fit for a queen, and it's of no surprise that Teri would have met the royal as she long had connections with New York's upper crust. Brooke's paternal grandmother was in fact a member of the Italian aristocracy — Princess Donna Marina Torlonia di Civitella-Cesi.

Brooke has made it clear just how much she loves finding vintage dresses a new life, as she's opened up her own wardrobe to her daughters, Grier and Rowan Henchy.

Famously, her eldest daughter borrowed her 1998 Golden Globes dress for her prom, looking stunning in the form-fitting strapless red gown.

© Screenshot The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Brooke Shields in 1998 vs Rowan wearing the same dress now

She gushed about the moment: "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom."

© Instagram Grier wears her mother's wedding dress on her graduation day

Meanwhile, Grier wore her mom's wedding dress, which she wore to marry ex-husband Andre Agassi, for her graduation.

© Instagram Grier looks stunning in her mom's outfit

The mother-daughter duo opened up about the decision, with Grier explaining that they had to "re-bone it a little bit so it was tight and sleek," taking out the "poof" and making it strapless.

© Instagram Grier poses on her graduation day

"She looked great in it," the actress told People. "It’s such an honor when they want to wear your stuff. Normally they don’t think I’m cool."