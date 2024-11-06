Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham sparks major confusion with new dress - we're torn
Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham attend the 2024 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, held in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express, at Claridge's Hotel on November 5, 2024 in London, England.© Dave Benett

The great Beckham dress debate...

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
On Tuesday, the lovely Harper Beckham looked wonderful as she presented her mum, Victoria, with a prize at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards. The 13-year-old proudly awarded Victoria with the gong for "innovation and dedication to the British and global fashion industry" and it was quite a special moment.

The duo were accompanied by Victoria's loyal friend Ken Paves© Instagram
Harper's dress looked icy blue...

Harper, who is the youngest member of the Beckham family, looked amazing, rocking a long slip dress, made from satin, which was part of her mother's Victoria Beckham fashion line. She added a selection of dainty necklaces and once again wore her blonde hair straight - which is fast becoming her trademark beauty look.

Harper and VB matched in silky ensembles for the occasion© Getty
But in some lights; it appeared silver

On initial inspection, we first thought that Harper wore the very same dress she wore in September, but in a blue tone.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham are seen on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. © Getty
Harper wore the same dress in pink, duirng Paris fashion week

During Paris Fashion Week, Harper looked radiant in her pretty pink dress and stunning white sandals. The dress featured keyhole detail and was such a feminine design.

At the London awards, two months later, her dress initially appeared blue, but under some lighting, it also looked like a shimmering silver.  Here at the HELLO! office, we can't help but think it could actually be white; after all, it's a shade we've seen the teenager frequently wear.

Victoria and Harper Beckham pose together at the awards© Instagram
Victoria and Harper pose together at the awards

Standing next to her mother, former Spice Girl Victoria, who was wearing a satin cream co-ord, it does indeed look white, too.

 What do you think? Major debate!

Victoria's fashion legacy

In 2023, VB's label became profitable. She told the publication: "‘It’s a huge accomplishment. The company has been through so much over the last 17 years – ups, downs, restructuring... it’s been quite the journey. So, finally, to be able to say we’re profitable is something I’m so proud of, because it’s not an easy industry, and it’s getting harder and harder. To be able to say that I’m selling clothes right now, when you look at how luxury is struggling...’

Victoria Beckham is seen on October 16, 2024 in New York City© The Hapa Blonde
Victoria has worked so hard on her fashion brand

Reflecting on showing her collection at Paris Fashion Week two years ago, the 50-year-old quipped:"Whenever I did a collection, I’d always think, it was because of this person, or it was because of that person. But when I went to Paris, what I realised was: I must have something to do with this. And I actually gave myself a little pat on the back."

