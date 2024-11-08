Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katie Holmes turns heads in retro look ahead of special reunion with Suri
Katie Holmes attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City© James Devaney

Dawson's Creek alum Katie is mom to 18-year-old S

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Katie Holmes is receiving rave reviews for her work in new Broadway show Our Town, so it's no wonder she was full of smiles out and about in New York City.

The actress rocked a very retro look, pairing an oversized quilted bomber with casual gray sweat pants and chunky sneakers.

With her hair loose and a pair of sunglasses, Katie's off-duty look was paired with a big smile as she spoke on the phone, revealing just how happy she is at this new time, following her daughter Suri's departure for college.

Katie Holmes was seen flashing a smile on streets of NYC © AKGS
Katie Holmes was seen flashing a smile in a trendy, oversized bomber jacket

Katie, 45, is a regular on the streets of New York City, and this week was also snapped with her co-star Zoey Deutch, with the pair drinking coffee as they enjoyed a break from the theater.

Her street style is classic and comfortable, as she pairs jeans with boyfriend shirts and ballet flats, and oversized jackets with tailored trousers.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in NYC © AKGS
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise in NYC

The Dawson's Creek alum has an incredible apartment located in downtown Manhattan, where she raised her only child Suri, 18, for over a decade, following their move from LA. 

Suri is now in college in Pennsylvania, studying at the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, but as it's only an hour flight away, she recently went back home to New York City to visit her mom ahead of opening night of Our Town, and it is thought she will also return for Thanksgiving break at the end of November.

Katie Holmes in Our Town
Katie Holmes in Our Town

Suri was spotted in the audience cheering on Katie and giving her a standing ovation, along with dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Mark and divorce attorney Ken Jewell, two friends of Katie's.

Katie has spoken before about the heartbreaking reality of being a parent, telling Town & Country: "Every day, kids get a little further away from you. That's a positive thing. They should be becoming more independent, but it's heartbreaking." 

She added: "You want them to stay with you forever, but they're these amazing beings, and you have to do everything you can to give them what they need — and then they're going to go. And that's going to be very, very sad for me."

