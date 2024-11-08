Pamela Anderson is a bare-faced beauty in bridal white satin

Pamela Anderson looked as radiant as ever on Thursday evening as she stepped out in Los Angeles for a Film Independent Special Screening of her new movie, The Last Showgirl.

The former Baywatch star, 57, glowed in a slinky white satin shirt which featured an open-collared neckline and long sleeves.

© Getty Pamela Anderson attended the Film Independent Special Screening of The Last Showgirl The model amplified her bridal aesthetic with a pair of white wide-leg pants with a cinched waistline. What better way to round off a look than with pointed-toe stilettos? Pamela opted for an apt icy white pair to tie the look together.

© Getty Pamela Anderson and Brenda Song matched in all white Pamela was a bare-faced beauty with no makeup, highlighting her youthful complexion and outstanding bone structure. Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a casual low ponytail as she posed alongside her co-star, Brenda Song.

The actress' no makeup look © Getty Pamela refrains from wearing makeup The star stopped wearing makeup to public events in 2019 after the sad passing of her long-term makeup artist, Alexis Vogel.

© Getty Pamela used to wear dark eye makeup and skinny brows She previously said it didn't feel right wearing makeup after the MUA's death following a battle with breast cancer and has since added that going makeup-free has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too".

Pamela's latest outings © Getty Pamela looked like a stunning ice queen in another all white look The actress has worn an array of fabulous understated outfits during the promotional tour of The Last Showgirl, and Thursday's screening was not the first time she has worn an all-white ensemble. On November 3, the Alone at Night star picked up the Art of Light Award at The Last Showgirl screening during the Miami Film Festival where she rocked a gorgeous longline white coat that was teamed with a knit dress in a similar hue.

© Getty Pamela swapped her white satin for a chunky knit sweater Meanwhile, the mother of two opted for an effortless look in neutrals at the special screening of The Last Showgirl at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills where she looked set for fall in a chunky taupe sweater and grey suit pants.