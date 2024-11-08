Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free in bridal white silk
Pamela Anderson close up in white shirt with no ,makeup© Getty

Pamela Anderson is a bare-faced beauty in bridal white satin

The former Baywatch star attended a screening of The Last Showgirl  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Pamela Anderson looked as radiant as ever on Thursday evening as she stepped out in Los Angeles for a Film Independent Special Screening of her new movie, The Last Showgirl.

The former Baywatch star, 57, glowed in a slinky white satin shirt which featured an open-collared neckline and long sleeves. 

Pamela Anderson poses in all white outfit© Getty
Pamela Anderson attended the Film Independent Special Screening of The Last Showgirl

The model amplified her bridal aesthetic with a pair of white wide-leg pants with a cinched waistline. What better way to round off a look than with pointed-toe stilettos? Pamela opted for an apt icy white pair to tie the look together.

Pamela Anderson and Brenda Song pose in all white© Getty
Pamela Anderson and Brenda Song matched in all white

Pamela was a bare-faced beauty with no makeup, highlighting her youthful complexion and outstanding bone structure. Her platinum blonde locks were styled in a casual low ponytail as she posed alongside her co-star, Brenda Song.

The actress' no makeup look

Pamela Anderson at the Giorgio Armani RTW Spring 2025 fashion show held at the Park Avenue Armory on October 17, 2024 in New York, New York.© Getty
Pamela refrains from wearing makeup

The star stopped wearing makeup to public events in 2019 after the sad passing of her long-term makeup artist, Alexis Vogel. 

Pamela in 2019© Getty
Pamela used to wear dark eye makeup and skinny brows

She previously said it didn't feel right wearing makeup after the MUA's death following a battle with breast cancer and has since added that going makeup-free has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too".

Pamela's latest outings

Pamela anderson poses with award in long white coat© Getty
Pamela looked like a stunning ice queen in another all white look

The actress has worn an array of fabulous understated outfits during the promotional tour of The Last Showgirl, and Thursday's screening was not the first time she has worn an all-white ensemble.

On November 3, the Alone at Night star picked up the Art of Light Award at The Last Showgirl screening during the Miami Film Festival where she rocked a gorgeous longline white coat that was teamed with a knit dress in a similar hue.

Brenda Song, Pamela Anderson, Gia Coppola, and Kate Gersten pose in daytime outfits© Getty
Pamela swapped her white satin for a chunky knit sweater

Meanwhile, the mother of two opted for an effortless look in neutrals at the special screening of The Last Showgirl at The London West Hollywood in Beverly Hills where she looked set for fall in a chunky taupe sweater and grey suit pants.

Pamela at theThe Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala © Amy Sussman
Pamela Anderson ditched her makeup at the Annual Academy Museum Gala

However, that isn't to say that Pamela is averse to a glamorous evening gown. In October, the 90s icon attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala where she dazzled in a black floor-length gown with a Bardot neckline made from a textured wool fabric.

