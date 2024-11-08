Harper Beckham reveals impressive gold rings - as she models for Victoria Beckham Beauty

On Thursday, the ever-lovely Harper Beckham appeared on her mother Victoria Beckham's Instagram feed, showing how to apply her newest product from her Victoria Beckham Beauty line - her new, luxury hand cream collection.

Looking super radiant in the video, Harper showed fans the best way to use the new formula, as she applied it, showing off her Hailey Bieber style manicure, as well as her ever impressive gold ring collection, which featured two, super stylish rings.

It's hard to identify where they came from as this type of jewellery can look very similar depending on which brand you go to, but we think it looks very similar to some rings from high end jewellery label loved by Meghan Markle, Maya Brenner.

Harper looked very at home as she did an influencer-style unboxing, and was the perfect model in white vest top PJs and her long silky blonde hair immaculately blowdried. VB captioned the shot: "#HarperSeven trying out the new @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Hand Creams... I love you so much!! Kisses xx"

© Instagram Harper presented her mum with an award earlier this week

The wife of David Beckham turned the comments section off, but the post gained thousands upon thousands of 'likes'.

Harper twinned with her mum on the Women of the Year Awards carpet

This is the second time in under a week that Harper has been the ideal beauty model for her mother's brand. The 13-year-old also appeared on Victoria's Instagram stories ahead of the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, using a pink lipgloss from her beauty brand to line and fill in her lips.

Looking perfectly groomed, with long lashes, pink blush and pristine groomed brows, Harper was Victoria's mini-me.

Harper's love of makeup

Speaking to Hello Fashion earlier this month, former Spice Girl Victoria explained that Harper often raids her makeup bag. "I take it as a compliment. Harper researches for hours and has a real interest in beauty products. If she steals a product, like she did my FeatherFix recently, I know we are onto a good thing."