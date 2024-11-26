Sophia Loren's 'transformation' that inspired her 18-year-old granddaughter

Growing up as the granddaughter of screen-siren Sophia Loren, Lucia Ponti, was never far from glamor.

The 18-year-old — who will make her debut in Paris at the Debutante's Ball on November 30 — shared insight into her unique childhood and what it was really like growing up with her famous grandmother.

Talking to HELLO!, Lucia recalled dressing up in the film star's clothes and how she'd long for her grandmother to visit them in America from Geneva.

"Occasionally my grandmother would come and visit my family in LA and I would give her my room to stay in during her visits," she said.

"As a little girl, I would walk into my room covered in hair pieces, jewelery and coats, and at the time I was so mesmerized by the transformation my room would go through every time she visited."

Sophia allowed Lucia to create "my own personal fashion shows," with her designer wardrobe.

"I would try on the hair pieces or the jewelry and jokingly strut around the house having no understanding of why my grandmother wore such outfits or pieces."

Lucia — who is the daughter of Sophia's son Edoardo Ponti and his wife Sasha — is excited for the weekend.

Sophia has helped shape her choice of gown as she said: "My grandmother always believed in timeless elegance and the importance of wearing something that reflects your true self."

When asked if she'll be wearing some of Sophia's jewels at the ball, she said: "My grandmother gave me the most treasured piece of advice, not jewelery, which is to be yourself," Lucia remarked. "I will make sure to carry this with me as I embark on this journey.

"I think I have inherited her grit. She always taught me to never give up and to continue striving for what you yearn for no matter the rejection or the cost."

Lucia says her relationship with Sophia is "very close," and despite the distance they share a special bond.

© Sasha Alexander Sophia with son Edoardo, daughter-in-law Sasha, and grandchildren Leonardo and Lucia

Sophia spoke about her family connection in an interview with the Financial Times in 2020.

"I have two beautiful children and they gave me grandchildren, so I'm surrounded by great love every day," she told the outlet.

"I live for my family," Sophia insisted during a chat with Al Roker on Today. "I have the most beautiful grandchildren that I've ever seen in my life."