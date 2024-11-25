Adele wears flamboyantly-cut gown for final show - you should see the sleeves

Adele turned every head in the room during her final performance of her Las Vegas residency and it wasn't just her voice that made people stare - it was her incredible Chloe dress that looked sensational.

The 36-year-old, who announced on Instagram it was 'The End' of her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace, looked super chic in the high end label. The dress the mother-of-one chose had a low cut neckline, body-skimming cut and featured the most incredible, bombastic bell sleeve detail.

© Denise Truscello Adele performs during her final Las Vegas residency show "Weekends with Adele"

The dramatic number was the ideal dress for her standout show.

Also seen was the show-stopping singer's eye-watering engagement ring. Adele's fiance Rich Paul gave the When We Were Young singer the dazzling piece of jewellery for their engagement and we haven't stopped thinking about it ever since.

The couple have been dating for over three years. Adele's 8ct pear-shaped diamond is nestled on a yellow gold band ring.

© Denise Truscello Adele says goodbye to her Vegas residency

The pear cut shape is firmly back in fashion, and Adele joins many celebrities with the same style - Victoria Beckham, whose one of fifteen engagement rings given to her by her husband David is pear-shaped, Emily Ratajkowski who turned her nuptial ring from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard into a divorce ring and Margot Robbie said "i do" to her husband Tom Ackerley with a pretty pear style.

Adele's standout gowns

The London-born singer tends to opt for dramatic black gowns but sometimes she does add a splash of colour to her performance outfits and one of the most standout dresses she ever wore was back in 2023.

The hitmaker's tight-fitting black gown, featured a sweetheart neckline and mermaid hem, but as she turned round, the singer showed her support for Pride Month by attaching a rainbow-colored cape to the back of her dress. Wow!

© Instagram, @adele Adele showed her support for Pride by wearing a rainbow-coloured cape

Taking to Instagram at the time with the outfit snap, fans were quick to compliment the frock in the comments section, with one person writing: "The dress is everything!!" while others showed their appreciation for her support: "MY FAVE ALLY QUEEN."