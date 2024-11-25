Tim McGraw, 57, almost unrecognizable as he reveals new look alongside Faith Hill

Tim McGraw turned heads during a recent appearance when he stepped out looking very different to normal.

The singer was photographed with his wife Faith Hill at the opening night celebration of Babe, starring their oldest daughter, Gracie.

However, fellow guests may not have recognized him as he'd ditched his trademark cowboy hat and revealed a head of slicked back dark hair.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Behind the scenes with Tim McGraw

Tim sported salt and pepper facial hair but the hair on his head didn't appear to be greying.

He rocked a maroon turtleneck sweater and light pants and there wasn't a hint of denim in sight.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw at the opening night celebration of Babe

Faith looked elegant in a black suit and she had her hair tied back into a low ponytail.

Tim previously opened up about his signature style and made a confession about why he always wears a hat.

"Of course the cowboy hat is who I am in my music, but I've never been real comfortable with the way I looked without a hat," he told People. "I have what I call a 'fivehead.' I don't have a forehead, I have a 'fivehead.' I always felt that I had a really big head."

© Getty Images Tim's wife Faith Hill was also in attendance

But he's becoming more confident the older he gets.

"But that's one of those things about getting older," he added. "You get more comfortable with yourself."

While he nearly always wears a hat, whether it's a cowboy hat, baseball cap or even a beret, Tim says he doesn't have an extensive collection.

© Getty Images Tim's cowboy hat was nowhere to be seen

"I don't have a lot," he told Taste of Country. "I try to stick with one for a long time.

And despite his wealth, don't expect him to splash out.

"I don't pay very much for my cowboy hats," he told Esquire. "I wear a black straw hat made by Resistol. It takes about three shows to really sweat through it to fall into place and start looking good. And then I'll wear it three months longer than I should just because I don't want to break in a new one."

© @thetimmcgraw Instagram Tim says he wears hats because he doesn't like his big forehead

Away from the stage, Tim and Faith are proud parents to their three daughters, Audrey, Maggie and Gracie.

They turned up to support the latter when she made her off-Broadway debut in Babe.

She stars alongside Hollywood actor Arliss Howard and Oscar winner Marisa Tomei.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 They make a dynamic couple

Ahead of opening night, Gracie shared an emotional and reflective post looking back on her years of hard work leading up to her big moment

"Today is the day!!" she excitedly penned. "It is opening night of BABE!!!!! I'm making my off broadway debut, and to some that might not mean a lot but for me, this has been the most exciting fantasy I could ever dream of being able to do."

© John Shearer Their daughter Gracie made her off-Broadway debut in Babe

She candidly wrote about her own insecurities in her abilities, and the show serving as validation of her skills. "I couldn't be more proud of myself and that is saying something."

She concluded her lengthy message by writing: "I'm so grateful for this show and these incredible people I get to work with everyday," she concluded. "Come see BABE!!!! Now-Dec 22, 2024."