The Flip Off's Christina Hall rocks tiny bikini in sun-drenched photos

What breakup? Christina Haack put her divorce woes behind her to shared some sizzling bikini snaps on Instagram.

The Flip or Flop alum showcased her tanned physique in a series of image celebrating 'Scorpio season.'

Christina looked carefree in the snapshots in which she was soaking up the sun with friends.

She sported a gold bikini while being flanked by her loved ones during a day at the beach.

Another saw her sipping champagne poolside and taking in the ocean view.

Christina also added photos of her two boys, Hudson and Brayden, and posted a snap of a beautiful floral display.

"Scorpio season has been good to me," she captioned the photo dump.

It's been a challenging time for Christina who is currently going through a bitter divorce from Josh Hall.

© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA Christina is divorcing Josh

The HGTV star was married to her now estranged husband for almost three years, but after filing for divorce earlier this summer, she has now admitted that their marriage was on the rocks for almost half of the time they were together.

She also said filming of her forthcoming show The Flip Off –which features her first husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa – with Josh was awful.She told Entertainment Tonight: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

© Erik Voake / Getty Images She's working with her ex Tarek

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Speaking about working with him, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

© Instagram She said things hadn't been right with Josh for 18 months

The show continued filming without Josh and Christina confessed: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek."

She said he didn't like the former couple's dynamic. "Some could call it flirty. It's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."

Christina is also a mom to daughter Taylor

Christina confirmed she had been confiding in Tarek about her relationship with Josh and told him things had been "bad," for close to 18 months.

Christina shares her two oldest children, including daughter Taylor with Tarek, and her youngest son is from her marriage to Ant Anstead.