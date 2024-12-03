Gayle King had the most magical Thanksgiving as she and her family jetted off for their annual tropical vacation.

The CBS Mornings anchor shared an album of photos from her getaway and posed up a storm in a series of swimsuits.

Gayle — who was joined by her children, grandchildren and numerous loved ones — looked carefree as she kicked up the white sand with her family in tow.

The 69-year-old rocked a bright, yellow swimsuit in one image and switched to a floral bikini for several others.

She coordinated with some of her other guests who wore swimwear made from the same fabric.

Gayle's social media followers loved the matching swimsuits and asked where they could get their hands on them.

Her post was captioned: "Family Thanksgiving tradition continues—and I loved every minute! Thank you @rwmayakoba who delivered on every level! Food, fun, and fantastic staff and accommodations. Sending my deposit for next year."

Gayle followed tradition by taking her annual swimsuit snapshot alongside her niece, Mekenzye Schwab, too.

Only this year, Mekenzye went one step further and recreated Gayle's Swimsuit Illustrated photos.

"Hard to top @si_swimsuit cover & photo shoot," Gayle confessed. "So favorite niece @mknzschwb decided she would duplicate my poses on her own! But we did take at least one new picture in our @swimzip swimsuits."

Talking about the tradition, Gayle previously explained: "It all started as a joke in 2017 where I was making fun of Mekenzye and now it’s turned into a thing."

© Getty Images Gayle will turn 70 this year

Gayle prides herself on staying fit and healthy and opened up about her workouts to famous friend, Oprah Winfrey.

"Before I was doing cardio, cardio, cardio," she explained. "And I wasn't losing weight the way I'm losing now. Jim [her trainer] said to me that building up muscle really does burn calories faster. For me, that's been the case."

© Allen J. Schaben Gayle is best friends with Oprah

She lost more than 20 pounds with the help of her personal trainer and she's kept it off.

However, she refuses to deny herself some indulgence and added: "I deny myself nothing. Some people don't eat pasta or bread or sweets ever. I love those foods too much. So for the most part, I eat healthy, but if I go to a party or on vacation, I'm going to enjoy it; then I work extra hard to get back to where I was.

"I've learned that when you gain weight quickly, you can lose it quickly."