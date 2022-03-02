Gayle King's baby grandson sparks overwhelming reaction from fans in new photo The star is a proud grandmother

Gayle King became a first time grandparent in September after her daughter, Kirby Bumpus, welcomed a baby boy, Luca, and his latest photo might just be his cutest yet.

The CBS Mornings host admitted that she yearned to have a grandchild and one look at the little boy and you can see why.

Kirby took to Instagram with a snapshot of Luca laying on his tummy on the grass, wearing an adorable teddy bear onesie and a pair of sunglasses. He was peeking over the top of the frames and staring at the camera.

Gayle's daughter captioned it: "A lovely afternoon romp in the grass. #IWishICouldKnowWhatMyChildIsThinking #PartOfTheFunOfALilBabyIsDressingThemUp #ThanksAuntieCarynForThisAdorablePramSuit #AndThisLilOutfitClosesWithMagnets."

Many of her social media followers were lost for words and could only post heart emojis but there were plenty saying the same thing.

"Stop it right now," commented one person who couldn't handle the cute-factor. Another added: "I can’t take it! Cuteness overload," and a third wrote: "No this is too much."

Gayle's grandson is adorable

Gayle announced the arrival of her grandson on-air and couldn't have been more proud.

"I wanted to be a grandmother for a long time, and it's really something when you see your own child become a parent. I am so nuts about him," she said.

"He's very, very cute, so congratulations to my favorite daughter, my favorite son-in-law," the journalist said. "Now I have a favorite grandson! I'm over the moon."

Gayle is delighted to be grandmother

Kirby welcomed her son, whose full name is Luca Lynn Miller, with her husband, Virgil Miller.

Last year, the mother-daughter duo were also able to celebrate ahead of the birth with a stunning baby shower in California.

They, along with some close friends and family, enjoyed a three-day stay at the Montage Laguna Beach resort, where Gayle created, Kirby's "dream" baby shower.

