Lily Collins looks like a débutante in shimmering corset dress on the red carpet

On Sunday evening, the glitterati headed to the premiere of Sir Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, which was held at London’s Dominion Theatre, including the stunning Lily Collins, who looked magnificent.

The 35-year-old actress wowed onlookers alongside her husband, Charlie McDowell, wearing a beautiful,jewel-encrusted corset dress by Vivienne Westwood, which featured a sassy, thigh-high split.

© Getty Lily Collins looked amazing in her Vivienne Westwood gown

Many famous names graced the illustrious red carpet alongside Lily, including Vanessa Williams, Elizabeth Hurley and of course, the editor in chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour who of course, inspired the original book, which was published in 2003.

© Getty Lily and her husband on the red carpet

We couldn't help but think that the Emily in Paris star looked like a debutante in her sparkling gown. It was the perfect dress to wear to a formal occasion and make a statement.

Speaking of debutante's, Lily famously was one in 2007 alongside King Charles's distant relative, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, and jewellery designer and heiress, Tansy Aspinall.

Lily, who is the daughter of legendary singer Phil Collins, wore a haute couture dress adorned with feathers and embellishments by Chanel Haute Couture, which featured a fashion-forward satin bow belt and an asymmetric hemline.

During her time as a debutante, Lily was escorted by cavalier Richard Dennen, who is now editor of Tatler magazine. In 2019, Lily recalled the special night in Paris and shared throwback photos from the ball: "#TBT debutante baby! All dressed up for the Crillon Ball with @richarddennen and ready to dance into the weekend..."

Débutante Ball 2024

This year's Le Bal des Débutantes, took place at the opulent Shangri-La Paris on Saturday, and united 21 accomplished young women from noteworthy families. The debs, aged between 17-21 years old, are chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple and her dad Chris Martin at the ball

This year, all eyes were on Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple, who made a statement during her debut in a bright blue Valentino dress, complete with contrasting black bow.

Also in attendance was Lucia Ponti - the granddaughter of legendary screen star Sophia Loren - rocking a strapless Armani number.