Victoria Beckham just rocked white skinny jeans and looks like a supermodel

On Friday, the fabulous Victoria Beckham delighted fans with one of her much-loved beauty videos.

The fashion mogul was letting fans know about the Black Friday discounts on her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and in the video, the 50-year-old can be seen rocking a very chic pair of white skinny jeans.

Styling the staple to perfection, VB teamed her denims with a simple grey T-shirt, with her hair tied back and of course, immaculate makeup. How gorgeous?

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper was talking about her love for her 'Posh Balm' , an elite lip treatment, and said: "I wear Posh Balm every day. I created the Posh Balm Colour Collection, selfishly, for myself and my friends. I want everyone to feel special when they gift or receive this."

The former Spice Girl added: "The collection features the three signature shades of Posh Balm — our nourishing lip formula with sheer custom colour bloom and buildable shine. Inside: An all-occasions kiss of colour in Fleur, a rose pink; Colette, a poppy red; and Cassis, a blackberry."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals emerald ring

Victoria's famous pal, supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, remarked on how relaxed the fashion designer was in the video, and wrote: "Victoria level of calmness, posture and relaxation while speaking is the vibe we need in 2025."

Victoria's denim journey

Jeans have always been a big part of Victoria's wardrobe.

© Getty Victoria wearing one of her Rock & Republic designs in 2005

Her most iconic denim moment has to be back in 2004, when she collaborated with Rock & Republic to start her own clothing line, then called VB Rocks. The original jeans (two pairs in different washes) were designed for women to 'lift their bum', and Victoria's iconic Crown logo was etched onto the back pockets. Iconic!

© Getty VB loves her denims

In 2018, the wife of David Beckham revealed she never washes her jeans. Speaking to ELLE that year, she explained: "If the kids spill something on them, then I have to wash them, obviously, but even then it's only on cold wash. And normally, no, I just don't wash them at all."

© Instagram Victoria regularly shows fans how to style jeans on Instagram

And what's more, she doesn't roll them up, Marie Kondo style either. "I normally hang my jeans up, to be honest with you, to keep the shape." Top tips right there!

In August she announced a major brand development for her fashion line, launching a denim refresh collection featuring "contrasting light wash on deep denim, barrel jean silhouettes, 70s style front pockets on high-rise lengths."