CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson shock fans with head-turning new looks - see Gayle King's reaction

CBS Mornings hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson had a makeover of epic proportions this week leaving viewers with mixed feelings.

The handsome duo filmed a fun segment for the show which saw them take on a fashion challenge and push them out of their comfort zones.

In a bid to "expand their fashion boundaries" the co-stars - who are normally suited and booted for their hosting duties - were sent on a shopping trip to Macy's.

After getting some advice from GQ Magazine’s Avidan Grossman, they made it their mission to pick out outfits for one another; one for on-the-air, one for the weekend, and another for a date night on the town.

The pair do a stellar job of picking out ensembles - although Nate did compare Tony's look to Star Trek's Jean Luc Picard's, at one point.

They both struck poses in their chosen new looks and appeared content with how they'd styled one another.

However, there was one stand-out fashion statement which the pair couldn't wait to find out what people thought of it.

They took to the streets in their date night outfits, Nate's consisted of casual pants, a white t-shirt and a denim jacket, while Tony's was head-turning to say the least.

He rocked a pair of tight white pants (which he later rolled up in the studio), a bright pink patterned shirt and a white, leather jacket.

Nate then added his own medallion and chain to Tony's 'Miami Vice' appearance with some fans loving it, and others undecided.

On return to the studio to their co-host Gayle King, they discussed how Tony's wife felt about the bold transformation and he confessed: "She didn't love the overall look, but was very down for the chain.The chain is here to stay."

Gayle giggled at their interaction and appeared unable to decide if she liked Tony's look or not. However, she loved Nate's and lavished him with praise.

It's been an exciting time over at CBS Mornings as the anchor's desk recently welcomed back Vladimir Duthiers, the show's adored host, who returned from his well-earned paternity leave.

The news was gleefully shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with CBS warmly noting: "Our very own 'What to Watch' superstar took his paternity leave this summer to travel with his family — and spend some much-deserved time off with baby Céline."

