Jessica Brown Findlay's pink spaghetti strap dress is so unexpected

Jessica Brown Findlay proved once again that she's the queen of elegance as she attended a star-studded pre-BAFTA event this week.

The actress, best known for her role as Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey, was among the high-profile guests at the Dunhill & BAFTA filmmakers dinner in celebration of BAFTA Elevate.

Jessica, 35, looked every bit the modern-day fairytale princess in a breathtaking pale pink ballgown, which featured spaghetti straps and a structured and billowing silhouette. But it was her choice of headwear that truly made a statement.

Jessica elevated her ensemble with a bold red fascinator, adding a striking contrast to her blush-hued gown. She matched the red piece with a chic pair of patent heels and red nails.

The actress, who shares twin sons with her actor husband Ziggy Smith, recently starred in Playing Nice alongside Happy Valley star James Norton, but many fans still remember her breakout role in Downton Abbey back in 2010.

Since then, she has built an impressive career, appearing in period dramas like Harlots and Jamaica Inn, as well as modern hits such as The Flatshare, Black Mirror and The Riot Club.

In recent years, Jessica has been navigating the delicate balance between work and motherhood, a journey that has come with its own challenges.

Fortunately, the cast and crew of Playing Nice created a supportive environment on set. "They'd just turned one, and everyone - the director and the other actors – was so understanding," she told Daily Mail's You magazine.

"One day, the boys made attempts at their first steps when I wasn't there, but they all made me feel better about it. There wasn't this thing of coming to work and having to pretend you don't have a family and a life."

Meanwhile, Jessica is soon teaming up with the likes of Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Kaia Gerber and FKA Twigs for the Hollywood production Mother Mary.

Speaking about the project with Harper's Bazaar, she shared: "You admire actresses from afar and wish you could talk to them – then suddenly you can. Filming that blew my mind. It was the most exciting group of people I'd ever worked with.

"Mother Mary made me realise, if I'm going to leave the boys, I want it to be for something insanely good, something that feeds my soul."