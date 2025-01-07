Jessica Brown Findlay opens up about IVF struggles and challenges faced whilst filming thriller Playing Nice

Jessica Brown Findlay has shared a personal and honest glimpse into her journey of becoming a mother as she stars in the psychological thriller Playing Nice alongside James Norton.

In a new interview, the 35-year-old actress touched on her life changes in recent years, including the "bliss" of a lockdown wedding to fellow actor Ziggy Heath, the challenges of IVF and the eventual joy of welcoming twin sons two years ago.

© Shutterstock Jessica Brown-Findlay as Lucy in ITV's Playing Nice

Reflecting on the emotional rollercoaster of starting a family, Jessica described IVF as both challenging and transformative. "It was a lot to go through as a couple, but it was a loving and generous time," she told Daily Mail's You magazine.

"We couldn't control everything about the process, but we did have it in our power to keep talking to each other and have empathy for each other."

Real life

The star, who welcomed twin boys with her husband Ziggy in December 2022, added: "It revealed a lot to me about the person I am, the person I am married to, and how you can find so much joy still in being yourselves and making the most of every day.

"Life has value even if there isn't a child. It forces you to imagine other scenarios without children and what would we do."

Jessica, best known for playing Lady Sybil in Downton Abbey, confessed her mother-in-law reassured her during the trying times.

© ITV The actress stars in ITV's Playing Nice

The actress explained: "She said something beautiful to me: 'From the moment you're thinking of doing this, and during all your experience getting there, you're already parenting, because you're looking out for each other.' I kept that close."

Back to work

The actress soon found herself balancing work and motherhood, which brought its own challenges. However, the cast and crew of Playing Nice were on hand to make sure Jessica felt supported on set.

© Getty Jessica with her husband Ziggy Heath

"They'd just turned one, and everyone – the director and the other actors – was so understanding," she revealed. "One day the boys made attempts at their first steps when I wasn't there, but they all made me feel better about it. There wasn't this thing of coming to work and having to pretend you don't have a family and a life."

Playing Nice synopsis

Based on JP Delaney's best-selling novel of the same name, the four-part series takes place in Cornwall and follows two couples who discover that their toddlers were switched at birth in a shocking hospital mix-up.

© ITV Playing Nice is airing on ITV this week

Faced with a harrowing dilemma, Pete (James Norton) and Maddie's (Niamh Algar) lives collide with Miles (James McArdle) and Lucy's (Jessica), as they're forced to decide whether or not to reclaim their biological children, or raise the sons they originally brought home from the hospital.