Claudia Winkleman is next-level stylish in this iconic trench and now I want it

I’ve always had a thing for trench coats. They just strike the perfect balance between style, versatility and practicality - and they’re super flattering to boot. I mean, what’s not to love? So, when I saw Claudia Winkleman modelling one for M&S I immediately swooned!

If you check her out in the video below you’ll know what I mean. She’s wearing the Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench and I don’t think I’ve ever seen her looking as stylish as this.

Claudia Winkleman wears the Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench

The trench is currently trending at M&S - with the retailer saying 100 people have looked at it in recent hours. I can see why, it’s a wardrobe classic that Jaeger has updated with a water-repellent finish for added practicality.

It’s super easy to style, cut in a regular fit with a revere collar, a traditional double-breasted front and a belt which lets you cinch in the waist.

At £199 this coat isn’t cheap, but it’s an investment piece that’s made to last. It’s made from robust double-cloth fabric and the seams are bound for extra durability, plus the contrast lining gives it extra style points IMHO.

What are verified shoppers saying about the trench coat?

There are 11 global reviews of the trench coat, which give it an average of 4.7 out of 5. This is definitely on the high side. The reviews give it a big thumbs up for quantity, fit and style.

Jaeger Pure Cotton Belted Trench © M&S

Says one shopper: “Really stylish trench coat. Timeless classic. Tried on in-store then ordered online as I decided this was a worthy investment piece. Went for a size 12 so I can wear jumpers underneath.”

Another reviewer dubs it: “A really beautiful trench coat. Lovely long length, great quality and nice weight. Best coat I’ve bought in ages.”

If you struggle with sleeve length, it’s a great option, according to this review: “Having long arms, it's a struggle finding coats, jackets, shirts with a decent sleeve length. Jaeger, however never disappoint. I love this coat, the sleeve length is perfect, it's double layered so has a weight to it but that's not a negative as it hangs beautifully. I like to wear the collar up and it actually stays.”

JOIN OUR SHOPPING WHATSAPP COMMUNITY Get the hottest deals, new product drops, and insider shopping tips delivered straight to your phone JOIN TODAY

The main quibble with the coat was the higher price point. “I dithered about this coat because of the price - but it is beautifully made,” admits one customer. “It is quite heavy - more like gabardine. It is very long - ok for me at 5’7”. If you are looking for a quality trench - this is for you.”

If you are looking for something a bit more affordable, this ASOS trench has a similar vibe, but it’s only £58.