Sarah Hadland is a glittering goddess in mini dress as she returns to the limelight

Sarah Hadland lit up the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards on Monday night, arriving at the London Hilton on Park Lane in a glittering silver mini dress that looked like it had been plucked straight from the Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe department.

The Miranda actress, 53, who sailed through to the final on Strictly with her dance partner Vito Coppola, looked incredible in the sculpted gown.

© PA Images via Getty Images Sarah Hadland attends the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

Complete with a sequinned tulip skirt, strapless bodice and dramatic fanned detailing on the front, Sarah stood out amongst the starry style set in her head-turning piece. She slipped into strappy black heels and carried a black leather clutch, completing her look with voluminous curls.

As for beauty, the James Bond actress opted for full glamour, highlighting her beautiful features with a soft smokey eye, golden bronzer and a peachy-toned lip gloss.

© Getty Sarah paired her glitterball dress with bouncy curls and a glamorous beauty look

Sarah Handland's Strictly experience

Life has been a whirlwind for Sarah since appearing on the beloved BBC dance competition, with the Daddy Issues actress going straight from the ballroom to the stage, touring the country with the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour.

The star did, however, have to take on the tour solo without her dance partner Vito, who announced in January that he was leaving the tour for good after experiencing weeks of back pain.

© Guy Levy Sarah and Vito charmed the judges with their success in the ballroom

In a lengthy caption on Instagram, the 32-year-old penned: "This is the way I would like to remember this tour, Trilly.

"Even though I won't be able to be with you on the Strictly Arena Tour, we had the chance to dance one more time together, and it has been, as always, super beautiful and memorable. Let's always see the glass half full, and stay, keep, and spread positivity."

© Guy Levy Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola dedicated their foxtrot to her daughter

Throughout the tour - which wrapped on Sunday - Sarah instead continued performed with Nikita Kuzmin dancing in place of Vito. Speaking to Country and Townhouse on her life-changing experience on the show, the Hertfordshire-born star mused: "The impact Strictly has on your family and those around you is truly special.

"It’s such a beloved show, and people are always so thrilled to hear about it or know someone who’s part of it. Whether it’s meeting people on the street or hearing from friends of the family, the excitement is infectious.

"Strictly brings so much joy — it’s a big part of this time of year for so many, and I completely understand why."