Dick Van Dyke turns heads during rare outing — wait 'til you see what he's wearing
Actor Dick Van Dyke attends the premiere of HBO's "If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on May 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

The Mary Poppins actor will turn 100 this year 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Dick Van Dyke left the comfort of his beloved Malibu mansion over the weekend when he stepped out in LA for an important cause. 

The 99-year-old walked with a cane and flashed his trademark smile for the cameras while leaving the Vandy Camp fundraiser where he had performed with his a cappella group, the Vantastix.

The intimate event at Aviator Nation Dreamland was held to raise money for California's Community Brigade and Dick pulled out all the stops to make it a fun affair.

Not only were fans stunned by his spritely form but they loved his casual attire and T-shirt which gave a nod to his Mary Poppins' character, Bert. 

The T-shirt featured an illustration of the famed chimney sweep alongside the title of his song "Step in Time."

Dick Van Dyke smiling, walking with a cane, wearing a Step in Time T-shirt© BACKGRID
Dick Van Dyke gave a nod to his Mary Poppins character with his fun T-shirt

Fans will be delighted to see Dick out and about and acting sprightly only months after he rang in his 99th birthday.

He and his wife Arlene recently struggled to navigate the challenges the LA wildfires brought as they were left without power or heat at their home. 

Dick Van Dyke as Bert, Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins, Karen Dotrice as Jane Banks and Matthew Garber as Michael Banks© Getty
Dick in Mary Poppins back in 1964

Dick refused to leave the $8 million pad and Arlene confessed: "He doesn't want to go anywhere else."

The star may be in his 100th year but he's still keeping fit and healthy and insists: "Somebody said, 'To what do you attribute your age and physical condition?', and I said, 'I've always exercised.' Three days a week, we go to the gym, still'."

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor revealed that he spends an hour in the gym where he incorporates stretching, sit-ups, and yoga.

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver smiling handprint ceremony
He and his wife Arlene

Dick says the secret to happiness is also doing what you love in your twilight years. 

"The point is to enjoy," he said in an interview with NPR . "You have to pick what you enjoy doing, what fulfills you, what interests you. And I realize that's not possible for a lot of people."

Dick Van Dyke appears in Coldplay's music video for 'All My Love'
Dick appears in Coldplay's music video for 'All My Love'

"As Thoreau said, a lot of people are living lives of quiet desperation. But almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do."

While he still has months until his centennial celebration on December 13, he's got high hopes for something fun. 

Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver dancing outside© Getty
He stays active

"When you think…I go back to [19]25, I'm almost 100," he quipped during an appearance on Where Everyone Knows Your Name podcast. "This is insane. I'm going to have a big party."

