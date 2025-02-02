Dick Van Dyke's $8m Malibu home with a waterslide he nearly had to leave

Dick Van Dyke had been enjoying his retirement in style from the incredible Californian home he shares with his wife of 13 years, Arlene Silver.

However, Dick's home was nearly struck by tragedy earlier this month as it was narrowly missed by the wildfires that ran rampant through two neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

© Getty Dick Van Dyke nearly evacuated his home in January

It came to light earlier this month that the actor was almost among the thousands displaced from their homes as a result of the Pacific Palisades fire.

A near miss

His wife took to Instagram to explain why they had stayed put: "Keeping Dick warm and entertained has been the two things that have been my top priority, so, you know, we don’t have power... or regular electricity, so we don't have Wi-Fi."

© Instagram Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene navigate the wildfires with the help of their tiny camper van

The Hollywood legend added: "Listen, we got no heat, we got no light, our neighborhood is a terrible site. We're staying as warm as we possibly can, sitting around waiting for the propane man. How's that?"

It came just weeks after Dick was carried out of his home by neighbors to escape the fast-moving Franklin Fire that swept through Malibu in December 2024. His house remained intact though his guest house sustained minor damage.

Age-defying home features

The home that Dick and Arlene chose to stay put in is quite an unusual one. The Mary Poppins star is no regular 99-year-old and his home is a great indicator of his youthful approach to life.

© Backgrid Dick's backyard features a waterslide

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor, who still goes to the gym three times a week, owns a mansion in Malibu that features a waterslide down to an enormous swimming pool. Speaking to Ted Danson for an episode of his Where Everyone Knows Your Name podcast, Dick revealed that he still enjoys daily laps in the swimming pool after his gym session and before his nap.

© Backgrid His house looks out onto a pool

Dick's swimming pool isn't the only amenity keeping him young. His home – which he purchased in 1986 for $750,000 – also features a jacuzzi, a dance studio, and an art studio.

© Backgrid His home has several luxury amenities

The home, which sits across 2,226 square feet and has three bedrooms, is estimated to have risen in value to an impressive $7.7 million and also comes with a golf putting area and its own golf buggy for getting around with ease.

Staying young

It is no surprise that Dick's home is full of so many fun features as he says it is his hobbies and optimistic outlook that are making his twilight years so enjoyable.

© Getty Dick is still light on his feet

"The point is to enjoy," he said in the interview. "You have to pick what you enjoy doing, what fulfills you, what interests you. And I realize that's not possible for a lot of people."

© Getty Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene Silver still dance together

DISCOVER: Dick Van Dyke, 99, reveals painful injury that left him unable to work

"As Thoreau said, a lot of people are living lives of quiet desperation," he continued. "But almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do."