Dick Van Dyke's minuscule second home is a far cry from $8 million Malibu pad

Dick Van Dyke is currently navigating the challenges of the wildfires in LA and has revealed he has no power or heat at his Malibu home.

The Mary Poppins star and his wife Arlene Silver, have shared their journey on Instagram with posts detailing their situation with fans.

While they have concerns as the fires continue to spread, they've gotten creative when it comes to their limited lifestyle.

Dick is refusing to leave his $8 million pad — despite recent fire damage and lack of power — and Arlene confessed: "He doesn't want to go anywhere else," with Dick adding: "I love our house."

So, Arlene has accepted his wishes and is thinking outside of their box when it comes to cooking and caring for her longtime husband.

© Instagram Dick Van Dyke and wife Arlene navigate the wildfires with the help of their tiny camper van

Part of this means making their meals inside their tiny camper van which is parked on their driveway.

It has become their home from home with a new photo showing Dick setting up a chair outside its front door while Arlene perched alongside the stove top, she was going to cook on.

"Thankfully, my camper has solar power, so I've been able to charge stuff and cook in there," she revealed.

© APEX / MEGA Dick's $8 million Malibu home was recently surrounded by wildfire

The adorable turquoise and white vehicle looked only to be big enough for a tiny kitchen and a table and chair.

But they'd adapted to their situation and looked happy as can be for their different alfresco dining experience.

© Getty Images Arlene said Dick won't leave their home

In a clip filmed inside their car where Dick and Arlene were keeping warm and charging their devices, the aging actor quipped: "Listen, we got no heat, we got not light, our neighborhood is a terrible sight. We are keeping as warm as we can, sitting around waiting for our propane man."

Although he was smiling, Dick added: "The terrible thing is, two weeks ago I turned 99, which means I'm in my 100th year. This is no time for an old man to have to go through this."

© Getty Images Dick turned 99 in December 2024

They continue to sleep in their Malibu home despite the cold, but Dick said it was a challenge getting up in the night in the dark given he has hearing, visual and balance issues.

The fires have ravaged the city and destroyed thousands of structures, including homes and businesses.

Several celebrities like Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal, Tina Knowles and more have lost their homes to the fires.