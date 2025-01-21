Dick Van Dyke's dashing unearthed photo from seven decades ago during first days in the spotlight — see here

Dick Van Dyke is one of the most beloved figures in entertainment, known for his continuously joyous personality and decades of show-stopping fun.

The 99-year-old screen icon has made a name for himself in the movies, TV and even the stage, and it all began with his stint as a stage comedian back in the 1940s following a tenure as a radio announcer with the United States Army Air Forces.

After touring the country's nightclubs with an act called "Eric and Van" with pantomime performer Phil Erickson, Dick eventually found his way to network television.

He first made an appearance on an NBC affiliate in New Orleans as an emcee and on-air comedian, before making headway through his first network TV appearance in 1954 on Dennis James' talent show Chance of a Lifetime.

A friend from the army who was working as an executive producer with CBS then recommended him to the network, landing him a seven-year contract with CBS.

One of his earliest publicity photos is from 1955, seven decades ago, at the age of 29, working as a correspondent for the CBS Morning Show, a job that gave him his first exposure to mainstream audiences.

© CBS via Getty Images One of Dick Van Dyke's earliest days on TV, back in 1955

In his younger days, while still focusing on his comedic wit, Dick also attracted audiences thanks to his striking good looks, typified by his coiffed jet black hair, his strong facial features, and a winning smile. He also, most notably, rocked suits for a majority of his TV appearances, elevating his persona.

Back in 2023, Dick sat down for an interview with CBS ahead of the airing of his special Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, and commented on the same shot.

© CBS via Getty Images The actor and comedian worked with "CBS Morning Show" in the mid-50s

"What do I have on my head?" he first joked. "That was back in the days before cable. I did the CBS Morning Show for an hour and a half. Then I had to do it again for the West Coast. I had [to do it] three hours a day. Oh boy!"

In a conversation with NPR's Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, he also spoke about his stint with the CBS Morning Show, and further added to his illustrious start on television.

© CBS Photo Archive Dick's prolific TV career eventually skyrocketed through his association with CBS

"I did local television in Atlanta and New Orleans, little shows, and finally ended up under contract with CBS. And I did game shows, children's shows. Do you know that I was the anchor on the 'CBS Morning Show'?" he noted to the hosts, further shocking them by revealing who his legendary newsman was. "And my newsman was Walter Cronkite."

Dick's career began to soar in the late '50s, when he made his Broadway debut in The Girls Against the Boys. He originated the lead role of Albert Peterson on stage in 1960 in Bye Bye Birdie, winning a Tony Award for his work.

© Getty Images "The Dick Van Dyke" show first began airing in 1961

The following year, he began starring in the CBS sitcom The Dick Van Dyke Show, which effectively made him a household name over its run, and catapulted him to eventual big screen stardom as well.