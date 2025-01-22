Celebrity couples with big age gaps: From Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones to Dick Van Dyke & Arlene Silver

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson met in 2008 when she directed him in the John Lennon biopic, Nowhere Boy. He was 19 at the time while she was 42.

The pair became extremely close while working together and at the premiere of Nowhere Boy in October 2009, the director and the lead actor walked the red carpet as a couple.

Their relationship garnered quite a lot of press at the time due to their age difference, which Sam admitted was "intense".

"I guess that interest was more when we got together, which was now 14 years — at the beginning, was quite intense,” the Back to Black director admitted on BBC Radio 4’s This Cultural Life.

"And that sort of fascination, because he's younger than me, which you know, we couldn't really fathom the fascination... it's sort of gone away a little bit."

They married in 2012 and share two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero. Aaron is also a stepfather to Sam's older daughters Angelica and Jessie Phoenix.