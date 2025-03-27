Christina Hendricks poses poolside in sultry thigh-high boots and fans are blown away 

Christina Hendricks pulled out all the stops to showcase her natural beauty and enviable curves in her latest photos.

The Mad Men actress served up some sass in poolside photos from a trip to Palm Springs, California.

Fans were stunned by the images she posted on Instagram in which she strut her stuff around a beautiful pool, wearing thigh-high boots and a mini-dress which was cinched in at the waist.

© Getty Images Christina loves to make a style statement

She rocked her signature red hair in a short, wavy bob and put her hands on her hips as she sashayed around.

The sun dipped behind the palm trees as Christina pulled off pose after pose in snaps shared with her social media followers.

© Instagram Christina posed with a purpose

They inundated her with on-fire emojis and loved her Milky Way boots and perfect styling.

Fans said she looked "amazing," and there were plenty of adoring comments.

© Instagram Christina started out her career as a model

Christina — who turns 50 this year — previously spoke about embracing her figure after being turned down for many roles because of it.

"I auditioned for things where I knew I killed the audition. I knew I did," she told The Times about being passed over for roles before her Mad Men success, because of her hourglass figure.

© Instagram

© Getty Images

© Getty Images

© Instagram

© Instagram

"It was like. 'Oh, should I give you my sizes now, or...?' And they would call up and say, 'We just don't think that a doctor would look like that'. I would be embarrassed to even say that out loud."

She added: "There should be a million different body types [on television]. It's outrageous that there aren't. And it's outrageous that we're sitting here having this conversation and it's even a thing."

Christina started out her career as a model but as she developed, she moved away from that industry.

"I know I have a figure and I long ago decided that I wouldn't starve myself and try to become one of those typically skinny actresses," she added. "I'm completely comfortable with my body."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Iconic celebrity hair transformations

It's an exciting time for Christina as she's starring in the new series, Small Town, Big Story, the limited series Good American Family and The Buccaneers too.

She adores working in TV and told Variety: "Television leaves a great impact on people," before adding: "There is something about TV that makes you feel connected. I especially enjoy it when you can’t binge it and when you have to wait."